Thanksgiving is an American holiday; it’s, arguably, the American holiday. But there is no reason that the objects of our gratitude have to be American. This year, I am grateful, above all, to the brave people of Ukraine for all their sacrifices and successes in the battle for freedom. They are fighting not just for the right to determine their own future. They are fighting for the universal principles embodied in our own Declaration of Independence.

Many people have become jaded about the prospects of democracy, which has been in decline around the world for the past 16 years. Freedom House reported in its 2022 “Freedom in the World” survey: “A total of 60 countries suffered declines over the past year, while only 25 improved. As of today, some 38 percent of the global population live in Not Free countries, the highest proportion since 1997. Only about 20 percent now live in Free countries.”

Those are depressing statistics. They show not only how effective tyrants can be in consolidating power but also how indifferent so many people can be to the loss of freedom. Many people value economic well-being over the freedom to speak their own minds and choose their own leaders. Even those of us who have kept faith in democracy have to admit it’s a highly imperfect instrument: Our political system produced, after all, the invasion of Iraq, the Great Recession and the Trump presidency. Other democracies, from Brazil to the Philippines, have fared worse. Little wonder that so many people are so indifferent to the loss of freedom.

