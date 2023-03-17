Over a century ago, the New Mexico Wildlife Federation was instrumental in creating the New Mexico State Game Commission. Visionary conservationists Aldo Leopold and others recognized in 1921 that bringing the state’s game herds back from the brink of extinction would require scientific management free from political meddling.

Since then, however, the independence of the game commission has been eroded by court rulings that held governors have authority to remove commissioners at will. As a result, we’ve witnessed the once-independent commission become little more than a rubber stamp for governors over numerous administrations.

The commission system is in glaring need of reform. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and a host of other organizations — left, right and center — are supporting just-passed House Bill 184, which would do just that.