Over a century ago, the New Mexico Wildlife Federation was instrumental in creating the New Mexico State Game Commission. Visionary conservationists Aldo Leopold and others recognized in 1921 that bringing the state’s game herds back from the brink of extinction would require scientific management free from political meddling.
Since then, however, the independence of the game commission has been eroded by court rulings that held governors have authority to remove commissioners at will. As a result, we’ve witnessed the once-independent commission become little more than a rubber stamp for governors over numerous administrations.
The commission system is in glaring need of reform. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and a host of other organizations — left, right and center — are supporting just-passed House Bill 184, which would do just that.
The current, but certainly not the only, example of the need for action: Over the past few years, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has removed highly competent game commissioners. Their crime? They resisted her pressure to support the “Non-Navigable Waters” rule — a mechanism to allow wealthy landowners to get the commission’s blessing to fence off public waters that flowed across their lands. Some of the landowners who received such certificates were major donors to Lujan Grisham’s campaign.
The New Mexico Supreme Court last year sided with the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and other conservation groups that challenged the Non-Navigable Rule. The court agreed the rule was unconstitutional and said the landowner certificates the commission had issued under it were void. The Supreme Court of the United States last month declined a request from some landowners to review the state court ruling.
Since Lujan Grisham took office over four years ago, the game commission has been in nearly constant turmoil. Commission seats vacated by the governor’s actions, or by the steady stream of resignations or other departures, have remained vacant for months. Early this year, the seven-member body was down to only three members, not enough to reach the quorum necessary to hold meetings.
The New Mexico Legislature this session overwhelmingly passed a bill to reform the commission and insulate it from political meddling — HB 184, sponsored by Rep. Matthew
McQueen, D-Galisteo, and Sen. Crystal R. Diamond, R-Elephant Butte. Both sponsors have said that years of chaos at the game commission under Lujan Grisham’s administration prompted them to act.
The pending bill would require the Legislative Council to appoint four of the seven game commissioners. The governor would appoint three.
The bill calls for the governor’s appointments to serve at-large, with no more than one commissioner coming from a single county and no more than two from any political party.
The Legislative Council appointments would be reserved for people with particular qualifications.
One seat would be reserved for a rancher-farmer, one for a conservationist, one for a hunter/angler and one for a scientist. No more than one could come from any county and no more than two from the same political party.
All appointees would be subject to Senate confirmation. The commissioners would serve staggered, six-year terms, up from the current four-year terms. The bill would also specify that commissioners could only be removed in the New Mexico Supreme Court for cause.
The need for reform is evident to everyone who has business before the game commission.
Organizations that commonly are on different sides of contentious issues all support the legislation. The bill enjoyed solid support from legislators of both parties.
While it’s clear to nearly everyone involved that New Mexico needs this bill to become law, it remains to be seen whether Lujan Grisham will sign it. After all, it represents a diminution of the power of her office.
A century ago, our state decided that the future of our wildlife was important enough to put partisan politics aside and create a state game commission whose sole mission was to look after our fish and wildlife. We’re at the same crossroads today.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation encourages everyone who cares about our state’s wildlife to contact Lujan Grisham and ask her to do what’s necessary and what’s right: sign HB 184. It’s again time to put wildlife first in New Mexico’s wildlife management.
Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.