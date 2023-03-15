Public officials and employees love transparency in the abstract. In reality, not so much.

Transparency in government is a crowd-pleasing election promise that gets set aside in practice. It happens in part because openness takes effort. It takes a daily commitment by public entities to provide access to records, to inform the public what is going on and to allow participation. Transparency also invites scrutiny, and not all public officials and employees want that.

Open government also suffers because public officials often choose to favor other policy concerns over transparency. For example, when the New Mexico Legislature and governor chose years ago to limit access to applications for university president positions, they decided other considerations, like the supposed quality of the applicant pool, outweighed the public interest in a transparent hiring process.

Gregory Williams is a board member and past president for the Foundation for Open Government.