It’s hard to quote Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Not because she’s dull or defensive or preprogrammed like just about every other politician of heft in New Mexico, but because her vocal stylings are from the Red Bull School of Oration. Just tap the button on the recorder, listen to her roll, and pray the transcription app works.
She’s here. She’s there. She’s answering a question while answering another question, sharing an inside joke with her staff, punching every eighth word for effect. The day’s talking points, assuming they existed in the first place, might as well be Kleenex. Michelle’s in the open field, sprinting for the goal line. Wheee!
It’s all incredibly entertaining, and actually, pretty damn authentic. I’m not sure New Mexico has had a leader whose work product so mirrored an inner compass. You can love her or hate her, but Michelle Lujan Grisham excels at being Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Governor of Go.
But like all gifts, this one needs to be handled with care. Maybe even tamed. And I’m not sure it was during the recently completed legislative session — at least not with the bright, shiny object Lujan Grisham had touted as her bauble, the Opportunity Scholarship.
“Free tuition,” as it was ballyhooed upon introduction from New York City to New Mexico (in that order, and not by accident), didn’t get exactly light the sky afire in the gray days of January and February. Almost from the moment the gavel banged to open the session, it was revamped and retooled — a pretty, eye-popping roadster that wouldn’t get out of second gear.
The budget estimates for the proposal moved up and down like an EKG reading — $35 million, $45 million, $62 million and finally, $17 million, where it finally came to rest when Sen. John Arthur Smith, the governor of Deming, concluded budget negotiations for the year with his besties from the House of Representatives.
Yup, it’s $17 million, and that ain’t bad. But it just seemed like an odd finish for a big idea pushed by a big-personality governor in a year when monster-huge new money floated about. Nobody pines for a return to the mean, head-butting days of Bill Richardson and Susana Martinez, but on something like this, you expected MLG to be a little more like LBJ with the gentlemen and gentlewomen in the Senate and House.
In other words: We got $7.6 billion, folks; I’m the guv; fork over my $35 mil. Now.
But Lujan Grisham didn’t go there. She took the $17 million the Legislature (read: Smith) allotted, and simply said thank you. Then, she began scanning for the future.
Maybe that was her plan all along — Lujan Grisham makes no secret of her wish to build over time — but it sure didn’t sound like that last fall, in January or even last week.
Asked Thursday whether she would have done something different in rolling out the scholarship proposal, Lujan Grisham didn’t deflect, though I’m not sure she answered the question, either.
“Twenty-twenty hindsight is a beautiful thing,” she said. “On this one, it’s probably the same issue that people I think say about my leadership style all the time. You got a good idea, I rush out and work to get people to give me ideas, information and support. In charge, an incredible secretary [of Higher Education] Kate O’Neill … you’ve got an hour and a half to figure it out.”
Since she brought it up, it’s just that frenetic, if not frantic, leadership style that is as compelling as it is fraught with uncertainty. Lujan Grisham is so active (so extra, as my 25-year-old would say) that she raises expectations every time she opens her mouth. Problem is, it’s the last hour and a half — not the first hour and a half — that ends up carrying the day in the Roundhouse. Or did this time.
Nonplussed, Governor Go marches on, double-time. See if you can keep up:
“I have a reputation for perhaps pushing too hard, too much,” she said at one point in Thursday’s valedictory news conference after the session concluded. “I try to do that without creating relationship problems. That’s a fine line, where you have to be open to what people aren’t comfortable or ready to support because they don’t think you have it exactly right. And to me, I sometimes think policymaking should be an exact science, right?
“You’re trying things. I see this as a great idea. I’m going to keep doing that. I’m going to keep challenging us, asking for forgiveness rather than permission of the legislators of both parties, both chambers, to think about every single idea that will make a difference for the state. And I think if we go after it we can make a difference. They should expect more of that, certainly not less.”
Michelle Lujan Grisham. Press play.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.