President Biden, it's OK to rest.

I've been wanting to tell our commander in chief this ever since we got the news July 21 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

"I'm doing well. I'm getting a lot of work done — gonna continue to get it done," Biden said in a video posted that day on Instagram. On Twitter the president posted a picture of himself maskless and on the phone, and he thanked people for their concern. "Keeping busy!" he said.

