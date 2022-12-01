It’s become clear there’s a path to defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries. But that path will be torturous for the GOP to navigate.

Trump’s own rise in 2016 showed that the party’s voters, not its elites, decide who lead it. While pundits rightly note that the elites were fatally split among many contenders, it’s notable that virtually none endorsed Trump even as the race narrowed to its final stages. Trump’s triumph demonstrated messaging and marketing are more important in presidential primaries than money and maneuvering.

A sensible analysis of 2024, then, must begin with an overview of where the party’s voters stand. American parties contain many factions that roughly organize themselves around questions essential to the party’s identification. Knowing what those questions are and how many people are arrayed into which factions is crucial to grasping what could unfold.

