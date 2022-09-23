Today is National Public Lands Day, a great time to visit one of New Mexico’s incredible national parks, monuments, forests and wilderness areas — most have waived their entrance fees to mark the occasion.

The outdoors has always been at the center of my life. When other kids were playing baseball, I was catching snapping turtles to keep as pets. After college, I served in AmeriCorps with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in New Mexico and worked on the effort to restore the Mexican wolf. Later, I became an outfitter guide, taking young people into the backcountry of America’s public lands, stripping away all those electronic screens and devices so they could learn who they really were.

It’s worth recognizing that no other country in the world has our history of public land. Protecting landscapes that house natural wonders and cultural heritage, and making them accessible to anyone no matter the size of our bank account, is uniquely American. Here in New Mexico, we are lucky to have so many public lands with wide-open skies, stunning scenery, complex history and abundant wildlife. I have stood shoulder to shoulder with New Mexicans to protect these places for future generations.

