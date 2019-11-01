It has recently been reported that GEO Group chose to end its contract managing the state’s correctional facility located in Clayton, N.M. As we approach the transition date to state management of the facility, I want to provide some history regarding GEO’s long-term commitment to the state’s public safety and economy.
Our company operates four other facilities for the state across New Mexico, including the Women’s Recovery Academy in Albuquerque, Men’s Recovery Academy in Los Lunas, Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa, and Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs. All four of these facilities are unaffected by our strategic decision to allow our management agreement for the Clayton facility expire. Unlike the Clayton facility, which is owned by the town of Clayton, GEO owns the Guadalupe and Lea County correctional facilities.
Over a decade ago, GEO was proud to partner with the state of New Mexico and the town of Clayton to build a state-of-the-art facility in northeastern New Mexico to serve as an economic development initiative and meet the growing needs of the New Mexico Corrections Department. This was a historic event and a gamechanger for the town of Clayton, Union County, and surrounding areas. And in 2018 and 2019 alone, GEO proudly contributed over $20,000 to Clayton-area schools, first responders, economic development initiatives, youth sports, and other area non-profits.
However, partnerships are a two-way street, and unfortunately for the last 10 years under previous administrations in Santa Fe, the state has not met its contractual obligations of providing Consumer Price Index adjusted increases for the wages of correctional officers and increased healthcare costs of running the facility.
Despite this, GEO spent millions of additional dollars to pay for what the state failed to provide to hardworking New Mexicans. Additionally, the state under previous administrations, sent dangerous Level 4 inmates regarded as members of Security Threat Groups including Syndicato Nuevo Mexico, Los Carnales, and California Sureños to the facility by designating them as Level 3 prisoners through overrides in the NMCD system.
Combined, these factors triggered many challenges in recruiting and retaining staff. In addition to the compensation not being provided by the state, GEO is also being fined approximately $150,000 a month for not meeting a certain staffing level at the Clayton facility. While we have maintained the safety and integrity of the facility by utilizing overtime and flying in GEO correctional officers from around the country, we finally reached the tough decision to not renew our management contract of the facility when it expired earlier this year.
As part of our continued commitment to New Mexico, we agreed to a 90-day extension to ensure the safest and most effective transition of management to the New Mexico Corrections Department, and we will continue working with our partners for a very smooth transition of the facility. And we remain focused on the successful transition of our valued employees to NMCD positions in Clayton.
Now, GEO can refocus its efforts in New Mexico on continuing the safety and success of the Guadalupe and Lea County facilities through our award-winning Continuum of Care rehabilitation program which is focused on combating substance abuse, reducing recidivism and helping offenders reenter the workforce after release. This initiative is a long-term investment paid for by GEO that delivers enhanced in-custody offender rehabilitation programming, including cognitive behavioral treatment, integrated with transition case management and unparalleled post – release support services.
In 2018 alone, GEO’s focus on offender rehabilitation across the country assisted individuals in achieving 2,779 high school equivalency diplomas, 9,131 vocational certificates, 8,842 substance abuse certificates, 44,518 programming completions, and 32,419 behavioral program completions. GEO’s Continuum of Care programs offered in our New Mexico facilities will continue delivering results for those New Mexicans entrusted to our care.
We are proud of our 20 years serving the needs of New Mexico state government, and we look forward to building on our partnership in innovative ways like our Continuum of Care. We are proud supporters of the local communities where we operate and will continue to be invested in the success of New Mexico.
George C. Zoley is the founder, CEO and chairman of the board of The GEO Group, a diversified government services provider. To learn more about the GEO Continuum of Care and how it is making a difference, visit www.WeAreGEO.com.
