The recent court hearing in the trial of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin for violating his oath of office and fomenting insurrection was almost a scene out Jimmy Stewart’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Almost.

Griffin, representing himself, stood against a battery of lawyers, experts and witnesses. While the plaintiffs presented documentary evidence from the video footage of his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection mob, his candid video from his preceding bus tour and Griffin’s own social media posts, Griffin presented no evidence and no witnesses.

“Witnesses?” he scoffed. “I don’t even have a lawyer.”

Heather Ferguson is director of state operations for Common Cause, a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.

Popular in the Community