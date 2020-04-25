New Mexico is facing a situation without modern precedent: a pandemic coupled with an economic crisis of a magnitude far greater than the Great Recession of 2008. Business leaders, elected officials, and community members are struggling to predict what the next few weeks will hold; forecasting years into the future is impossible. As House speaker, my obligation is to state clearly the tough choices the Legislature will have to make in the coming months to protect our health, safety and economy.
First and foremost, I want to you to know that Democrats in the House are committed to maintaining the core functions of state government: health care, education and public safety. While we do that, our top priority is to revive our economy, help get small businesses back on their feet and support New Mexicans who have lost a job because of the pandemic. To every small-business owner in New Mexico who is frustrated, angry and anxious about the future: I hear you, and I am working with the governor and across the aisle in the Legislature to put in place a plan for reopening our economy as soon and as swiftly as public safety will allow.
Thanks to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s quick actions to detect and slow the spread of the virus, New Mexico is ahead of most states in flattening the curve and bringing us to a place where we can discuss the next steps. Even before this pandemic, our state was fighting to overcome multigenerational poverty, crime, insufficient educational opportunities and an economy far too dependent on a single industry.
In the past two years, the Legislature has made major investments to change our economic trajectory through increased education spending, paying teachers what they deserve, supporting small businesses, investing in local economic development and diversifying our economy and energy production. We did all that while creating the largest reserve balance in state history.
The current downturn stands in stark contrast to the boom we were experiencing just months ago. No one could have predicted the swiftness or severity of our change in fortunes. Negative oil prices, unemployment at or above 20 percent and the closures of entire sectors of our economy were unforeseeable at the start of this year, yet they are our new reality. The challenges have literally never been greater than what we face today, but I take comfort knowing that we are in this together, and that we have everything we need to make it through present difficulties and emerge stronger than before.
Every community has been hit and hit hard by this crisis. As a small-business owner myself, I am well aware of the consequences of an uncertain economic future. I have been helping other small businesses to help them stay afloat by connecting them with resources to maintain their workforce and pay their rent. The complete shutdown in global economic activity and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia have dropped oil futures this past week to negative $37 U.S. liquid barrel — a historic first.
This is a massive blow to our state’s budget; no amount of reserves could have shielded us from the impact of these global forces.
Without any doubt, New Mexicans must prepare for the most significant budget deficit in state history. It will take all of us, every community, every neighbor, across the political spectrum, to navigate through this crisis and build our road to recovery. The solution will not be to simply revert to budgets from previous years or to cut education or health care. We will need to be more creative than ever before to guide our state back on course. We must learn from our experience from 2010-18 when the biggest ticket items were simply cut without thought to innovation, and it resulted in a slower economic recovery from the Great Recession compared to other states. Before this crisis, poor educational outcomes and their impact on the workforce were the top concerns I heard from business owners across the state, small and large. Those concerns are still important, but now we will also need to address a struggling economy and business owners and workers who will need a road to recovery.
We’ve experienced booms and busts before. Your state Legislature is no stranger to dire economic situations that require creativity, tenacity and strength. Right now, there are simply too many unknowns to convene a special session and pass responsible legislation. We must have a clear understanding of what federal funds New Mexico will receive to shore up our budget and help us bring resources to the table for businesses and unemployed New Mexicans. We need to understand the extent of lost revenue, and we need to be deliberate in our response because hasty decisions too often lead to undesirable results.
While the Legislature works with the governor to prepare a recovery plan for our economy, we must continue prioritizing the health of New Mexicans. The consensus among public health experts, economists and state fiscal analysts is to wait to convene a special session until June. The Arizona Legislature is planning to reconvene in June for the same reasons.
The challenges we face together are without precedent in our lifetimes and the history of our state. We are all asked to sacrifice and step up in ways not seen since the Second World War. Without question, many have answered the call to serve their neighbors and communities, and stay home out of concern for the health of everyone. These actions have saved lives, supported our health care workers, and set the stage for a reopening of our economy that provides reassurance and stability to business and consumers alike. I urge all my fellow legislators to come together during this crisis and make our creativity and dedication to the people we serve the first step in our road to recovery.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.