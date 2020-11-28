It’s hard to believe that more than a decade has passed since my first visit to La Casa de Amor Para Niños in Palomas, Mexico. That was the beginning of many years of work on the border; for that I owe La Casa de Amor and its founders and volunteers an enormous debt of gratitude.
Palomas was very violent then. Mayor Tanys Garcia was murdered on Oct. 8, 2009, and there were many other killings and kidnappings. For me, crossing the border and then maneuvering around Mexican army vehicles while navigating Palomas’ dusty streets was nerve-wracking.
When I first found La Casa de Amor, I asked a volunteer named Martina Ontiveros if she was scared being in Palomas. “I’m a soldier of faith,” she said, making it clear that this work was her mission and that whether she was afraid or not was irrelevant. This made me realize that I, too, had to treat this border work as a mission and set aside my fear.
The key to that first visit, however, was Eunice Herrera, the young woman who was the emcee for the Mother’s Day celebration on May 8, 2010, a huge celebration. Eunice was not only the emcee but sang and played an acoustic guitar with Rocka Fuerte, the band that entertained the large crowd.
A decade has passed and much has changed in Eunice’s life. Although from Ascención, Mexico, some 60 miles south of the U.S. border, she and her younger sisters, Berenice and Raquel, were born in El Paso. Her father, Pastor Roberto Herrera, has a church in Ascención as well as El Paso. He and his wife, Maria Elva, were so determined that their daughters get good educations that when Eunice was 14, they sent her to El Paso to live with an aunt and go to school there.
In Eunice’s case, that meant Ysleta High School and then the University of Texas at El Paso. Berenice and Raquel also are UTEP graduates, Berenice with a master’s degree.
After Eunice graduated from UTEP, she worked as a paralegal in the Noble & Vrapi law firm in Santa Fe. Immigration attorney Jim Noble and his wife, Pat, are the founders of La Casa de Amor and had come to know the Herrera family more than 20 years ago when they were planning the opening of La Casa.
It was obvious Eunice had the talent and personality to be a fine lawyer, one who could bring about social change. As a lawyer myself, I was one of several friends who pushed her hard to apply to law school. She finally did so, and in December 2016, she graduated from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston.
However, instead of participating in the usual graduation ceremony with her classmates in Houston, Eunice persuaded one of her professors, Fernando Colón-Navarro, to come to Palomas and preside over her graduation during La Casa’s annual Christmas party, which was attended by hundreds.
“I wanted to show the youth of Palomas that with hard work, a young Mexican woman like me could succeed,” she said.
Now Eunice is practicing immigration law with the Noble & Vrapi firm in Santa Fe, but it’s a very tough time to be a lawyer. How do you build a relationship with your clients if, because of COVID-19, you can’t sit down face to face to discuss confidential matters? How can you maintain your enthusiasm for immigration law when the Trump administration is constantly making immigration more complex and difficult?
La Casa’s residential program now focuses on teenage girls with the goal of helping them eventually become self-sufficient. In addition, it provides financial support to well over 100 local students who cannot afford the cost of school supplies and uniforms. This includes a new emphasis on college; a high school degree simply isn’t enough to guarantee success.
Eunice’s role is to work with the students La Casa has helped get into college. This is personal to me because for several years I’ve been sponsoring a very impressive student named Miguel, who suddenly has dropped out. I’ve seen numerous kids with great talent but the odds are stacked against them. Extreme poverty, violence, broken families, the lack of jobs, an indifferent government, the temptation to join a drug cartel.
There are none of the amenities that we take for granted — the ability to go to a grocery store and buy fresh vegetables, decent medical care, reliable transportation, running water and a neighborhood with the trash picked up. So many of these kids get to a certain age and just “flame out.”
Miguel seemed like an exception, however. Can Eunice turn him around and get him back in school? Yes, I believe she can. She’s one of those young leaders who can bring change and hope to the Mexican border.
