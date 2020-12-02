This year, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. We reflected on how far women have come and celebrated strong, determined women like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. We also saw a minority female become the vice president-elect for the first time.
And here at home, New Mexico made history. For the first time, the New Mexico House of Representatives is a female-dominated space. Women have fought to be in male-dominated spaces throughout our nation’s history. What would happen if we continued this trend — if more women joined school boards, county commissions, city councils, and even the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives?
According to the Center for American Women and Politics, women represent more than 50 percent of the nation’s population and hold almost 52 percent of management and professional-level roles. Yet we fall substantially behind in representation in political leadership. Our government was designed to reflect its constituents, but frankly, that isn’t happening. Being represented by voices that resemble your own is just as important has having the right to vote.
Even though 2018 and 2020 saw gains in female representation, the majority of political spaces were dominated by women on the left. Even here, the number of left-leaning women in public office increases at a faster rate than that of their center- and right-leaning counterparts.
The majority of the population — and even the majority of women — self-identify as moderate or conservative, yet they see few opportunities to have the influence and audience that accurately represents their numbers. Working mothers and women who own small businesses like us — who believe in commonsense, pragmatic policies — often are not present to discuss the very issues that affect us most.
It’s time to end the stereotypes about what matters to women and the way women engage politics. Women will advocate for legislation about anything from economic development to health care. Giving moderate women a voice in their communities invigorates all who feel their voices are overshadowed. We know that including women from diverse backgrounds in decision- and policy-making conversations will bring about more favorable outcomes for constituents.
Women like us face numerous challenges just to get to public office. From being told that we aren’t good mothers to being discouraged from challenging a male incumbent, the campaign trail is riddled with negative feedback. It doesn’t end when we get to office, either. We are often doubted by fellow legislators or boxed into only working on “women’s issues.”
Throughout our combined experiences in the New Mexico House of Representatives, we have had many conversations about the reality of working in politics with working women, stay-at-home mothers and female small-business owners. Reaching this historic milestone in our Legislature just confirms that each of these women deserves the chance to contribute her time to public service.
RISE New Mexico was founded to do exactly that — to bring together strong women who believe in pro-business ideas, care about the future of women in leadership, and want to improve their communities. By simply acknowledging that we share their values and interests, many women have told us they feel heard and validated like never before.
This is exactly why we are so excited to share that we are one of 10 organizations chosen to partner with Women’s Public Leadership Network. This network understands that women care about their communities and see holding public office as a direct way to make an impact. This investment allows RISE New Mexico to continue building our infrastructure and reach women in every corner of our diverse and beautiful state.
With their support, we hope to connect with more women across the state who desire to serve as elected officials and do more to ensure the women of New Mexico have support and access to educational resources — to empower women to see themselves as tomorrow’s school board member, state representative, congresswoman or even president.
We believe all voices must be heard and represented in the decisions that determine our state’s economic direction. As we educate and train the next generation of female leaders, we will build stronger communities and create more opportunities for everyone who calls New Mexico home.
