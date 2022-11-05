Anti-abortion evangelists are on the move, and their next target is New Mexico.

Shortly after evangelicals discovered the abortion issue late in the 1970s (long after the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973), they became some of the anti-abortion movement’s most devoted apostles. The best known group in the early years of activism was Operation Rescue, founded by Randall Terry in 1986 with the slogan, “If you believe abortion is murder, act like it’s murder.”

Roman Catholics, of course, have a long tradition of regarding abortion as killing, albeit after quickening, but Protestants, especially evangelicals like Terry, were new to the issue. Nevertheless, they pursued their agenda with the fervor of converts. They staged demonstrations and blockaded abortion clinics, culminating in 1991 with a massive protest dubbed Summer of Mercy in Wichita, Kan.

Randall Balmer, a Santa Fe resident who teaches at Dartmouth College, is the author of Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right.

