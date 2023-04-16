The jury trial that has just started in the Superior Court of Delaware, U.S. Dominion, Inc. v Fox News, could materially affect the criminal proceedings against former President Donald Trump and his associates being considered by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Dominion is a Canadian voting machine company with U.S. headquarters in Denver. During the 2020 elections its voting systems, certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, were used in over 23 states. Those systems include paper ballot backup to verify results. Dominion machines were used in five “swing” states, Arizona (11 Electoral College votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), and Wisconsin (10), and several counties in Pennsylvania (20). The sixth swing state, Nevada, with six Electoral College votes, used different machines.

When the votes of the Nov. 3 election were finally counted, Biden had won with 306 Electoral College votes as against Trump’s 232. The 79 Electoral College votes of the six swing States had made the difference. On Nov. 12, the Election Assistance Commission reported that there had been no significant irregularities in the election.

