The jury trial that has just started in the Superior Court of Delaware, U.S. Dominion, Inc. v Fox News, could materially affect the criminal proceedings against former President Donald Trump and his associates being considered by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.
Dominion is a Canadian voting machine company with U.S. headquarters in Denver. During the 2020 elections its voting systems, certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, were used in over 23 states. Those systems include paper ballot backup to verify results. Dominion machines were used in five “swing” states, Arizona (11 Electoral College votes), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), and Wisconsin (10), and several counties in Pennsylvania (20). The sixth swing state, Nevada, with six Electoral College votes, used different machines.
When the votes of the Nov. 3 election were finally counted, Biden had won with 306 Electoral College votes as against Trump’s 232. The 79 Electoral College votes of the six swing States had made the difference. On Nov. 12, the Election Assistance Commission reported that there had been no significant irregularities in the election.
Trump, with his attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, met and agreed to challenge the integrity of the Dominion machine votes, alleging that they had been “rigged” to shift thousands of Trump votes to Biden. They asked Republican leaders in the six swing states to meet on Dec. 14 to elect “alternate” slates of Trump electors to challenge the slate of electors certified by their respective governors to vote for Biden.
Trump and his co-conspirators anticipated that when the Electoral College votes were to be formally confirmed by the Congress on January 6th, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence would send the votes of both slates, the certified slate and the Trump-created slate, back to their state legislatures for “review.”
The Trump-Giuliani-Sidney conspiracy was thwarted when Pence determined that the Constitution required him to count the votes certified by the governors. Pence, who for four years had been loyal to Trump, refused Trump’s demand that he not count the 79 ballots of the six “swing” States.
On Jan. 6, when both Houses of Congress met to confirm the election results, a mob of pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol building at 2:13 p.m.. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes later, while the rioters were rampaging through the House and Senate Chambers, Trump sent this tweet to the mob’s leaders: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify, U.S.A. demands the truth!”
Trump’s tweet accurately described the plan that had been formulated by himself and his attorneys two months earlier. The plan constituted, in effect, a conspiracy to affect, impede and delay the Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6, a federal crime, and to defraud the people of the United States of the election of Biden, another federal crime.
During the period between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2021, Trump, his supporters and Fox News steadily bombarded the American people over television with false claims that the Dominion machines had been rigged and had shifted thousands of votes from Trump to Biden.
Willing participants in this “Great Lie” had been a number of Fox television personalities — the broadcasts with the false accusations reached millions. As early as Nov. 12, polls showed that 81% of Trump voters believed that voter fraud had “stolen” the election from Trump.
By Jan. 6, 64 separate lawsuits had been filed by Sidney Powell and other Trump attorneys challenging the election results in the six “swing” states. The judges in all 64 cases, 11 of whom had been appointed by Trump, ruled that the lawsuits were without merit and should be dismissed.
Dominion sued Fox for defamation, citing the dozens of television broadcasts by Fox which had falsely alleged that the Dominion machines had been responsible for Trump’s defeat. That's the case now coming to trial. If the Dominion witnesses are able to convince a Delaware jury that Fox maliciously and falsely defamed Dominion, the damages could well be in the millions of dollars inasmuch as Dominion’s reputation had been materially endangered, and for weeks Dominion employees were stalked, maligned, and anonymously threatened with death.
More importantly, the testimony under oath by Dominion witnesses, and the admissions by Fox employees, could bring both the Fox employees and the false electors within the definition of co-conspirators to criminally affect the Electoral College count and defraud the people of the United States.
As the testimony proceeds before the Delaware court in the next several weeks, Special Prosecutor Smith and his team of prosecutors will be paying close attention and possibly considering which witnesses should be subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury of the District of Columbia to consider the possible criminal prosecution of Trump and such of his co-conspirators as the Special Counsel may determine.
Pete McCloskey, a former Republican U.S. Congressman from California, now lives in Cerrillos. He was the first member of Congress to call for Richard Nixon's resignation.