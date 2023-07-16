Democrats have been lambasting the Supreme Court and questioning its legitimacy because, as they argue, its conservative majority is shamelessly partisan.

That’s laughable. The court’s Democratic-appointed justices are clearly more partisan than their Republican-appointed counterparts.

In practically every high-profile case, it’s easy to guess how the Democratic-appointed justices will rule. They are unanimously pro-abortion rights, unanimously pro-affirmative action and unanimously in favor of interpreting the Second Amendment to permit significant regulation of guns. They almost always back the positions made by environmentalists, progressive civil rights activists and the kaleidoscope of gender and sexual-orientation interest groups. And they invariably defer to Democratic administrations about the power laws afford them — while doing the opposite when a Republican president is in office.

Henry Olsen is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and the Thomas W. Smith distinguished scholar in residence at Arizona State University for the winter/spring 2023 semester.

