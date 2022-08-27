082622_JG_Orlie3.jpg

Orlando ‘Orlie’ Martinez gives the 1964 Chevy Impala he drives for Low ‘n Slow Lowrider Tours an ‘eco-friendly carwash’ Friday after a light rain. He calls his car ‘La Reina.’

 Javier Gallegos/Santa Fe New Mexican

There’s no way to quantify this, but I’m pretty sure the happiest corner in Santa Fe is the intersection of Nusbaum Street and Washington Avenue.

Directly across from my front window.

Morning, noon and night, curious tourists, appreciative gearheads and nostalgic possessors of an AARP card gather around a silver (actually, cherry), 1964 Chevrolet Impala and a man named Orlie Martinez, a de facto ambassador to New Mexico’s lowrider culture and a helluva nice guy, to boot.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

