This past Thursday night, a group of people stood outside the doors of the church I serve and sang in Spanish:
In the name of heaven
I ask you for shelter,
for my beloved wife
can go no farther.
Inside another group sang in response:
Get on with you, I cannot open the door, you might be a robber.
With the community of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi and Santa María de la Paz, our congregation (the United Church of Santa Fe) was sharing the seventh night of Las Posadas, a nine-day journey of Maria y José that leads to Christmas Eve and the birth of their child in a barn. This treasured evening brings together Santa Fe Hispanic Catholics whose families date back hundreds of years with those of us who moved here more recently, be it from other parts of the U.S. or other countries.
Every year, regardless of who shows up, each night of Las Posadas is the same. Half the group gathers in the cold outside as Los Peregrinos (the pilgrims) with Mary and Joseph. The other half stays warm inside. They’re the innkeepers. The two groups sing back and forth to one another, with José, Maria and Los Peregrinos begging for shelter: No seas inhumano, tenos caridad … yo soy carpintero de nombre José. (“Don’t be inhuman, show some compassion … I am a carpenter named Joseph.”) The innkeepers respond with fear and anger: No me importa el nombre, déjenme dormir, pues ya les digo que no hemos de abrir. (“Your name isn’t important, go away and let me sleep. I won’t open the door!)
When the innkeepers learn that José is traveling with Maria, they even question her moral character: ¿Pues si es una Reina del cielo, cómo es que de noche, anda tan solita? (“If she is a queen of heaven, why is she out at night, wandering so alone?”)
In the past, there’s often been some good-natured joking in this musical exchange, as both groups get into their roles — the pilgrims pleading their case and the innkeepers standing their ground. But the last few years, Las Posadas has taken on a deeper meaning, as more people in our time take perilous journeys in search of safety for their children, shelter and hope. Like the biblical Maria y José, they have “come to the door” of our own country in need of compassion and care. And like the innkeepers, each of us individually and our country as a whole, are faced with difficult decisions.
When the Las Posadas innkeepers finally realize the strangers at their door are the Joseph and Mary (bearing the child), they fling it open and welcome them in. We’d probably welcome the baby and his parents, too, if we knew it was the Christ Child in need of protection and care.
But as Las Posadas reminds us, it is the Christ Child at our door, our borders, in our midst. Christmas isn’t just about a special baby born long ago. It’s about seeing God’s light and holiness in every child, no matter their age, color or country. Christmas calls us not just to ooh and aah over the babe in the manger, but to open our hearts and our lives to all God’s children, especially those for whom this world has no room.
Their numbers keep increasing. In the last 10 years, the number of people worldwide who have been forcibly displaced, either within their country or beyond, has more than doubled from 42.7 million in 2012 to 89.3 million in 2021. They are Ukrainians and Sudanese, Central Americans and Syrians. Half are under age 18 — as Mary probably was. Many face the same heart-wrenching decision to leave their homeland that Joseph made when he fled to Egypt to keep his wife and infant son safe. Like Mary and Joseph, they seek what any one of us want — shelter, warmth, hope.
In 1534, the Protestant reformer Martin Luther told his German congregation in his Christmas sermon: “You have Christ in your neighbor. Serve them, for what you do to your neighbor in need you do to the Lord Christ himself.” The call to love our neighbor — wherever they live — isn’t confined to Christianity. It’s a fundamental tenet of all faith traditions, from Judaism and Islam to Buddhism and Indigenous understandings.
For those of us who celebrate Christ’s birth, may this holy day deepen our commitment to love and welcome not just the Christ Child, but all God’s children.