COVID-19 swarms among us, with more than 7.5 million infected and 424,000 dead.
We have stopped the disease almost nowhere. The data shows that in South America, India and Pakistan, COVID-19 is growing exponentially at about 5 percent a day. The doubling time is two weeks. 900,000 are now sick in these countries. If unabated, it will explode in a few months to millions of sick and may cross-contaminate the globe.
In Europe, most governments took charge early and shut down when the number of cases were a few hundred. Thousands of lives were spared. Europe is fairly safe as countries there try to open up their economies.
The United States is the worst among developed nations. Unlike European governments, President Donald Trump ignored his scientists, repeatedly dismissed the disease and failed to act early and shut down the United States. Due to Trump’s opportunistic refusal to act, the United States delayed shutting down until mid- to late March when the number of infected had grown from a few hundred cases in early March to 43,500 cases.
Given exponential growth, the result is now more than 2 million cases and over 114,000 deaths. Trump is responsible for about 80,000 of those deaths, with more to come. Thirty thousand of these are among his loyal supporters. To them: If you grieve your 30,000 dead loved ones, do not vote for this man in November. Trump is lethal. He is killing you.
In the United States, the disease continues to grow at different rates in different states, from less than 1 percent new cases a day in New York and Hawaii to over 4 percent new cases a day in Arizona.
As we try to reopen with millions unemployed and balance against resurgence, we may have a hard time. Already there are signs of increasing growth rates in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Washington. We are in danger of national cross-contamination and inducing a second wave. Around the world there are signs of resurgences as well, such in as Argentina, Chile and Iraq.
Trump’s demand — pressing governors to open rapidly — was and is irresponsible, opportunistic, dangerous and stupid.
We now face possible COVID-19 consequences of the current wide and needed demonstrations against police violence. Since it takes two weeks for newly infected to show up, we will see the consequences in late June. Trump’s march to St. John’s Episcopal Church behind military and law enforcement, with a helicopter threatening at illegal low altitude, incited anger and has made our situation worse. The virus is spreading again.
The data
Together with Henry Lopez at the Santa Fe New Mexican, we have created both a domestic and international dashboard available for use around the country and the world. The dashboards plot, for each day, the percent increase in COVID-19 cases today compared to yesterday. This is not the number of new cases, but the growth rate of the disease in any locale. The domestic dashboard gives, for each county and state in the United States, the rate of growth of the disease each day, dated from the first case. The international dashboard gives the growth rate each day for all the countries in the world. You will find both dashboards online at santafenewmexican.com/coronavirus.
Two figures below show the changing growth rate in Italy and the United States. Note that Italy shut down very rapidly. Because of Trump, the U.S. did not shut down rapidly, and tens of thousands more have died and will die.
Please examine the dashboards: Around the world, the disease starts growing at about 40 percent a day. The doubling time is thus two days. If there are 10,000 sick today, in two days there will be 20,000, then 40,000, then 80,000, then 160,000 sick in four doublings a mere eight days later.
The data confirms that around the world, in almost all countries and all states in the U.S., the disease is still growing. We have stopped it almost nowhere. COVID-19 grows at 4 percent a day to 7 percent a day in South America and India, doubling from 900,000 sick about every two weeks. In eight weeks, this could grow to 15 million — 5 percent of these, 750,000, could die.
In contrast, COVID-19 grows at less than 1 percent a day in most of Europe.
The domestic dashboard confirms that in the U.S., the disease grew at 40 percent a day, doubling in cases every two days from early to mid- then late March. The dashboard also confirms that our president’s refusal to act early delayed shutting down for 16 days. Those 16 days amount to eight doublings, which increased cases from 200 by 256 fold to a staggering 43,500 before we began to shut down.
Trump’s delay explains why we now have 2 million cases. Our arrogant, opportunistic, willful, incompetent president has already killed 114,000 of us. The disease is still spreading in the United States. More of us will die because of his failure to act.
The domestic dashboard shows the wide variation in COVID-19 growth rate around the country and early signs of resurgence as we have begun to reopen. Because there is a two-week delay in learning the consequences of how we open, we are in danger of overcorrecting, slamming open too much, then slamming closed too much. The solution is to change what we do slowly and monitor what happens.
COVID-19 will probably be with us until we are vaccinated and herd immunity builds. In the meantime, we can hope for antivirals that are being urgently sought.
Around the world we will survive. We have been here for 300,000 years. In the post-COVID-19 world, we must turn to caring for the planet and biosphere. COVID-19 is not an accident. We have done it to ourselves. COVID-19 is killing us due to our $100 trillion growing global economy lifting millions from poverty, yet inevitably driving climate change, a mass extinction event and invading habitats that unleash successive pandemics.
We are living as if we were above nature when we are of nature.
Dr. Stuart Kauffman is a MacArthur Fellow, FRSC.
