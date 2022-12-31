Catholic fundamentalism is on the rise. Who knew?

Although the term has since been applied to other religious traditions — Islamic fundamentalism, Hindu fundamentalism, Jewish fundamentalism — the word “fundamentalism” derives from a series of pamphlets published between 1910 and 1915 called The Fundamentals. American evangelicals at that time felt besieged by cultural forces, including Darwinism, an intellectual movement called higher criticism, which cast doubt on the veracity of the Bible, and what they characterized as liberalism, or “modernism,” in Protestant denominations.

The Fundamentals reasserted what its many authors insisted were “orthodox” Christian doctrines: the virgin birth of Jesus, the authenticity of miracles, the inerrancy of the Bible, Christ’s bodily resurrection. Those who subscribed to these doctrines became known as fundamentalists, and soon other characteristics besides fidelity to the scriptures became associated with the movement, especially the impulse to separate from those regarded as insufficiently orthodox and a tendency toward militarism and bombastic rhetoric.

Randall Balmer, a resident of Santa Fe, is the John Phillips Professor in Religion at Dartmouth College and the author of Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right.

