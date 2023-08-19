The record-setting extreme heat, heavy rains and wildfires this summer have resoundingly confirmed that climate change is making the world a less habitable place for us all. In New Mexico, we’re particularly vulnerable to wildfires.

A new, peer-reviewed analysis from the Union of Concerned Scientists directly links worsening wildfires to the world’s largest global carbon polluters. The science is clear: Our current trajectory has us hurtling toward far more severe climate impacts than we currently and previously experienced unless we change course.

Since at least the mid-1960s, the fossil fuel industry has been aware of the climate-related harms of its products. Instead of sounding the alarm and transitioning their businesses toward something compatible with a low-carbon future, companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell designed and funded campaigns to mislead the public and generate climate science doubt. Today, major oil and gas corporations make empty climate pledges and continue to spread disinformation and lies, while failing to make the deep cuts in global warming emissions science says are necessary to limit the worst effects of climate change.

John Geissman is professor emeritus (Earth and Planetary Sciences) at the University of New Mexico. He has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 40 years and resides in Albuquerque.

Recommended for you