The record-setting extreme heat, heavy rains and wildfires this summer have resoundingly confirmed that climate change is making the world a less habitable place for us all. In New Mexico, we’re particularly vulnerable to wildfires.
A new, peer-reviewed analysis from the Union of Concerned Scientists directly links worsening wildfires to the world’s largest global carbon polluters. The science is clear: Our current trajectory has us hurtling toward far more severe climate impacts than we currently and previously experienced unless we change course.
Since at least the mid-1960s, the fossil fuel industry has been aware of the climate-related harms of its products. Instead of sounding the alarm and transitioning their businesses toward something compatible with a low-carbon future, companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell designed and funded campaigns to mislead the public and generate climate science doubt. Today, major oil and gas corporations make empty climate pledges and continue to spread disinformation and lies, while failing to make the deep cuts in global warming emissions science says are necessary to limit the worst effects of climate change.
The results have been disastrous. Summer 2023 is shaping up to be the hottest on record. This season’s extreme heat has created serious health and monetary risks for many in the United States, with outdoor workers among those most vulnerable. Rising temperatures have made the air drier, exacerbating the severity of and areas burned by wildfires in western North America. Since the mid-1980s, 37% of total burned area can be directly attributed to fossil fuel producers, according to the groundbreaking Union of Concerned Scientists study. Our state has seen heavy wildfire activity in recent years: Over 4,000 wildfires burned more than 800,000 acres and destroyed nearly 50 homes and businesses between 2017 and 2021, which doesn’t include damage from the 2022 Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Every New Mexico resident deserves to live in a climate-resilient community, yet this doesn’t reflect the reality. Researchers at the University of Washington and The Nature Conservancy report people of color face greater vulnerability to wildfires compared with primarily white U.S. communities. Native Americans, in particular, are six times more likely than other groups to live in areas most prone to wildfires. In New Mexico, 68.8% of the population identifies as non-white, thus over half the population is especially vulnerable.
Despite decades of inaction and mounting environmental and health impacts, we can still secure a safer future. An important step in that direction is holding these companies accountable for climate impacts — including global heating, rising sea levels and worsening ocean acidification — attributed to the extraction and sale of fossil fuel products. Using this cutting-edge attribution research as a foundation, more than 30 states, cities, and counties are suing major oil and gas corporations to seek redress for losses and damages they caused and to limit future climate harm.
Other critical corporate accountability tools include:
Preserving access to justice through the courts for people and communities experiencing climate impacts.
Accounting for major financial and economic risks posed by climate change when making decisions on behalf of investors.
Pressuring fossil fuel companies and their investors to stop greenwashing, halt funding of climate disinformation, and disclose the climate impacts and economic risks of their businesses.
It’s imperative we do what we can to prevent New Mexico and other states from experiencing this continual cascade of lethal climate impacts. We must demand that our public officials steadfastly support efforts to take the fossil fuel industry to task for its fair share of the costs, including those associated with wildfire prevention, suppression and recovery.
Our lives and livelihoods depend on it.
John Geissman is professor emeritus (Earth and Planetary Sciences) at the University of New Mexico. He has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 40 years and resides in Albuquerque.