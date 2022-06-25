The city of Santa Fe, i.e., Mayor Alan Webber’s administration, has a 1-1 record on the great emotional controversies of the past four years.
One win, one loss. Both huge.
A .500 mark.
Win: Webber in 2018 helped engineer a de facto peace treaty on the Entrada, which is to say, its retirement. It was pure Webber: creating big roundtables of leaders, cajoling, selling, convincing. In the end, it was a success. The tradition that was cherished by some, reviled by others and as recently as 2017 spawned demonstrations that put a city on edge is now but a memory. As mayor, Webber deserves credit.
Loss: Webber’s inability to figure out the long-brewing Plaza obelisk controversy in time to keep it from being toppled by protesters in 2020 will stick to him long after he leaves office. As with the Entrada, he relied on process and hope for compromise, only to discover that can be wrecked pretty easily with a few straps and a police department on the sidelines. As mayor, Webber deserves blame.
And now comes the rubber match for the city: the dozens of banners honoring Santa Fe veterans that once adorned light poles along Cerrillos Road.
This one … we don’t know how it ends. But nearly all the factors that went into the Entrada and obelisk are at play, and how it plays out will say a lot.
You know the background. The Hometown Heroes program, spearheaded by Air Force veteran Don Christy, had placed banners honoring Santa Fe’s many veterans on the poles along Cerrillos for years. People love ‘em. I love ‘em. For all that talk linking this town to carpetbagging trust-funders and woo-woo granola-eaters, the banners connected with the city’s real through line: thousands of men and women who are as patriotic as any place in the country.
Santa Fe is not Middle America, but its spine is not far off center.
But the unhappy truth is, the poles along Cerrillos aren’t built to hang banners, at least not according to the pole manufacturer. I suppose it’s not a man-bites-dog notion to think someday, in a windstorm, one of the standards — turned into a sail worthy of a yacht in America’s Cup — could end up on someone’s head. It’s Murphy’s Law.
You know the drill after that: Lawsuit, more lawsuit and a settlement worth millions.
And once that happens — or in this case, before it happens — the game’s over. Theoretically, I suppose the Santa Fe City Council could vote to keep the banners up, risk (or risk management) be damned. But have you ever seen government ignore the advice of either its legal counsel or the bottom line on its insurance premiums?
With that and a variety of other factors at play, the city pulled the banners last week, and it has been trying to organize some kind of resolution with Christy and other veterans organizations. Running point (or is it gauntlet?) for the Webber is John Blair, his new city manager.
I talked to Christy and Blair last week. If my recorder had real tape in it — it’s digitized now — I’d have needed to buy more. There’s all kinds of backstory.
But what’s clear is the program as it existed — banners waving unfettered on Cerrillos — almost certainly is no more. The question now becomes: What’s next?
And therein lies the challenge for Webber, for Blair, for the City Council, for Christy and for other veterans groups. Can they find compromise?
Blair says the city is looking to find a short- and long-term solutions (perhaps banners at Railyard Park or banners festooning other city properties, though there are more possibilities) which will need to be put forward and approved by the council. That will take time.
Christy’s response, fueled by disgust, is more elemental: How can you have them up for years without a problem, then change course? And what does that say to the veterans community in this town?
The city has convened a variety of veterans organizations, plus Christy, to talk about the issue, perhaps piggybacking on the success Webber had with the Entrada discussion. But with that effort comes a massive risk, because veterans are an emotional issue, and emotion is wildfire in public policy discussions: Once it reaches a critical mass, there’s no stopping it.
I don’t believe Webber or Blair are anti-veteran — that flies in the face of political common sense — but if a solution satisfying vets can’t be found, that’s precisely how they’ll be viewed by many.
Christy said he’s trying to come up with his own ideas, though he didn’t want to share them yet. Noting Hometown Heroes’ presence in other cities, he keeps coming back to the base of his argument: “How is it that the city of Santa Fe is the only city that can’t put ’em up?”
Blair frames it this way: “I still think there’s a reasonable middle ground, of finding a place to do this where we’re still able to honor the veterans.”
Not long from now, check the standings. The administration will be 2-1, or 1-2. That’s .333. Or .667. There’s a big difference.