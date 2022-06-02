The Gun Violence Archive reported Tuesday that over Memorial Day Weekend, 156 people were killed by gunfire in this country, 412 were injured, and there were 14 mass shootings. That was soon after the horrible shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which was less than 10 days after the horrible shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., and the horrible shooting in Laguna Woods, Calif.
This is sickening. Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it. Now.
To highlight this extreme danger, I am proclaiming today, Friday, June 3, 2022, Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
Here are some facts to describe the insanity we have grown to accept. The United States’ gun homicide rate is 26 times that of other high-income countries. Each year, more people in the U.S. die from gun violence by early February than during an entire calendar year in other countries. During COVID-19, gun ownership spiked; 40 percent of gun sales in 2020 were to first-time buyers. Guns are the leading cause of death for American children and teens. More than 2,100 children die in gun homicides every year; more than 310,000 American students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.
We also know gun laws work. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, in the last three years, New Mexico has dramatically improved our gun laws under the leadership of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature: Background checks for all gun sales, an extreme risk protection law and domestic violence protections are some of the ways our state is doing better. Nevertheless, New Mexico has the seventh-highest rate of gun deaths in the country.
At the same time, because of an old National Rifle Association-promoted constitutional measure, local governments in New Mexico can’t pass any gun laws that are stricter than those on the state’s books. In other words, Santa Fe has been preempted by the state when it comes to commonsense gun reform legislation.
Now, what do we do in Santa Fe despite this?
Demand action. Our message to the state on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way. If the state won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws, then do away with the constitutional prohibition against our taking action.
Keep guns out of places where our school kids are gathering. We can pursue the maximum limitation on guns in city buildings and spaces based on which facilities are used for public school-related and sanctioned activities. Albuquerque has done it; I’ll be proposing that for Santa Fe.
Provide gun locks and gun safes, free of charge. Too often a gun-related death is a result of a young person getting their hands on a parent’s gun. We’ll provide ways for moms and dads to keep guns out of their kids’ hands or keep them from being able to pull the trigger.
Do gun buybacks. We’ve done gun buybacks in cooperation with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. We’ll do more.
Go into the schools to teach gun violence prevention. The largest group of people who are killing other people with guns are between the ages of 18 and 24. We need to get to these young people while they’re in school, so they never pick up a gun in the first place.
Promote mentorships, mental health, behavioral health and alternate dispute resolution. How many of the young people killing other young people are simply lost? It’s up to us to identify them, connect with them and offer them help and support.
Implement violence intervention programs. Guns, drugs and gangs are a lethal combination. If we’re honest, we have to acknowledge we’ve got all three here in Santa Fe. We need an ongoing, sustained program to intervene in the lives of young Santa Feans so they don’t fall into the gang life — and succumb to a gang death.
It’s time for us to act. It’s going to take all of us. So when the Legislature takes up gun safety legislation, when the city or the county takes up gun-related measures and violence prevention programs, we all need to be there and have our voices heard. Because what we’re doing now isn’t OK.
Alan Webber is mayor of Santa Fe.