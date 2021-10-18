It has been a ruinous year for the legacy of Marcus Whitman, a white Protestant missionary tomahawked to death by Cayuse warriors near present-day Walla Walla, Wash.
His demise in 1847, together with widely circulated lies about his nation-building heroism, gave Whitman an extraordinary afterlife. Into the 20th century, high school history books across the United States lionized him as a martyred patriot. In the Pacific Northwest, his name is still on banks, nursing homes, schools and a glacier on Mount Rainier.
In spring, however, the state of Washington passed a law that will remove his statue from the U.S. Capitol, where it has stood for 68 years, and swap it out for one honoring Billy Frank Jr., a leader of the Nisqually tribe who was arrested more than 50 times for demanding tribal fishing rights.
Undergraduates in Walla Walla have also demanded Whitman’s statue be removed from Whitman College. “This guy is a colonizer,” sophomore Gillian Brown told the student newspaper. “He’s not someone to be celebrated.”
Chuck Sams, an Oregon-based tribal leader of Cayuse descent and President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the first Native American director of the National Park Service, has helped persuade the college to make amends for once peddling false claims about Whitman. The school will soon offer five full scholarships to students from the Umatilla Reservation, where the Cayuse people live in northeast Oregon.
The Whitman backlash comes amid a national reckoning over race, racism and the treatment of Black Americans and Native Americans by white historical figures immortalized in bronze. Whitman was at the vanguard of a wave of settlers that used the strength of numbers, the zeal of Christianity and the power of federal troops to shatter Native American culture, grab tribal land and confine Indigenous people to reservations.
But the Whitman reckoning also arises out of an elaborate con about who he was and what he accomplished before he was slain. For several decades, that con was wildly successful, persuading Congress, East Coast newspapers and most Americans to accept a fairy tale version of how the West was won. As the story went, Whitman was a horse-riding champion of Manifest Destiny, a man of God who single-handedly thwarted a British plot to steal the Pacific Northwest away from the United States.
In reality, Whitman was nothing of the kind. He was a mediocre missionary whose most significant contribution to history was getting killed.
Oddly, the lie about Whitman saving Oregon did not become a part of his historical legacy until more than 20 years after his death. It was fabricated by another white Protestant missionary from New York, the Rev. Henry Spalding, who had traveled west with the Whitmans in the 1830s. Spalding was scraggly bearded and endlessly aggrieved, and some of his fellow clerics believed he was deranged. But he had a populist gift for making up blood-drenched, action-packed, hero-driven tales that appealed to Protestant Americans.
By the late 1860s, Spalding was spreading a breathless account of how Whitman in 1842 had gotten wind of a British, Catholic, Indian plot to steal Oregon — and thwarted it by riding on horseback through winter snows to the White House, where he persuaded President John Tyler that the British were coming. When Whitman returned to Oregon, Spalding claimed, the British and the Catholics persuaded the Cayuses to kill him.
The enduring myth punished the Cayuse people. For decades, they were swindled and demonized as “miserable Cayuse fiends.” Bobbie Conner, a tribal historian, calls it “our historical trauma.”
On the Umatilla Reservation, that trauma endures. Antone Minthorn, a Cayuse elder and former tribal leader, said the canard that his people were murderers without conscience will always make him angry and resentful. “It ain’t over,” he said.
Outside the reservation, there has been a significant shift in white understanding of the Whitman story. Schools in Oregon and Washington now teach a nuanced story of cultural collision between ethnocentric missionaries and a small, panicked tribe. A Native American lawmaker in the Washington state legislature won overwhelming support this year for her bill to replace the Whitman statue in the Capitol.
While Biden’s choice of Chuck Sams to run the National Park Service awaits Senate confirmation this month, the nomination already is altering how history remembers Whitman. The Park Service has begun working with Cayuse experts to redo exhibits at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
It has been a rough year for Whitman’s legacy, but a splendid one for historical truth and for freeing the Cayuses from the long torment of a missionary’s lie.
