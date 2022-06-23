Betita Martinez died in June 2021. She was born in 1925, grew up in the D.C. area, studied in Pennsylvania at Swarthmore College, worked in New York City for the United Nations, for Simon and Schuster and with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
At the request of Reyes Lopez Tijerina, she came to Northern New Mexico and lived here for several years subsequently organizing, editing, and co-publishing El Grito del Norte. Later she ran for governor of California and co-founded the Institute for Multi-racial Justice in San Francisco. Her remarkable life led her around the world, and yet she requested to be laid to rest outside of Taos, a place she had lived for less than a decade.
In New Mexico, Martinez shaped a generation of activists. As co-founder of El Grito del Norte, she brought her expertise in writing, editing000 and publishing to create a radical publication during the height of the Chicana/o/x Movement, from 1968-73. During those five years, Martinez worked closely with young activists who would later go on to become leaders and experts in their own right. Like Adelita Medina, in her early 20s and an undergraduate at New Mexico Highlands, who covered stories for El Grito, including the Wounded Knee demonstration in South Dakota. Today, after decades of leadership in movements for social justice, Medina credits her success to those years in Las Vegas, N.M., absorbing as much as she could from the vibrant and brilliant Martinez.
El Grito del Norte’s unapologetic politics, sharp critical analysis of sociopolitical struggles at the time, and its circulation around the world make it a core part of Chicana/o/x movement history. After 1973, Martinez moved to Albuquerque where she would edit and publish another monumental opus, 450 Years of Chicano History. It was later updated in the 1990s to 500 Years of Chicano History and has since been at the center of political and educational censorship struggles. Two sisters in Vaughn, N.M., were fired from their teaching positions after using the book in their classrooms. Most recently, 500 years of Chicano History joined the list of banned books in Arizona.
Martinez's oeuvre of published works spans more than 50 decades and includes books, film reviews, newspaper publications, memoirs, photography collections, op-eds and many more. A common thread in her works is a persistent effort to connect the local issues she was involved in, such as the land grant movement in Northern New Mexico, with global struggles. For her, the phrase, “act local, think global,” was at the forefront of her work.
Many of the issues Martinez wrote about, such as economic inequality and racial injustice, continue today. As activists, educators and change-makers in our state, her legacy can help contribute to our collective efforts. Read her writings and commit to a principled study of injustice so as to build a more equitable society for all.
Celebrations of her life will take place in El Prado, at Pistoleras Instituto de Arte y Cultura from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and from 4:30-7:30 p.m. July 2 at Los Jardines Institute in Albuquerque.