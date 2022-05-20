The debut of the Santa Fe Literary Festival this month (“An early start to summer: Literary festival and Bienvenidos,” Our View, May 17) is shining a spotlight on the enduring storytelling legacy of this creative city. With an impressive gathering of world-renowned authors, including many of our local literary superstars, Santa Fe’s thriving book-loving community joined visitors from home and abroad to celebrate the written — and spoken — word.
While the festival earns praise for its innovative approach and first-class programming, it is not the first organization to present such literary talents to Santa Fe readers and thinkers. Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Joy Harjo and Sandra Cisneros, among others, had been to Santa Fe before, as part of the Lannan Foundation’s Readings and Conversations series, or other literary events in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe has been blessed to have the esteemed Lannan Foundation in our community since 1997. Its generous support of diverse arts, cultural and literary programs has enriched our lives. In April, the foundation announced that it would close by 2032, winding down its programs and spending its assets. In the meantime, we can still appreciate its offerings — especially the author series at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
And speaking of literary appreciation, here is a sampling of gatherings in Santa Fe over the years.
Recursos de Santa Fe, co-founded in 1984 by author Ellen Bradbury Reid, offered the annual Santa Fe Writers Conference, featuring readings by local and national authors, sponsored by its Southwest Literary Center. One of the later conferences focused on “The New Fin de Siècle: Writers in the '90s.”
The first Santa Fe Short Story Festival was held in 2005, organized by local authors John Pen La Farge, Ellen Bradbury Reid and Anthony Branch. It was intended to be an annual event, but realized only two or three years. Joyce Carol Oates, Edna O’Brien, Tony Hillerman, N. Scott Momaday and Rudolfo Anaya were among those participating in the first two festivals.
Many writers groups, including PEN New Mexico (established in 1992, now defunct), the New Mexico Book Association (since 1994), and New Mexico Writers (since 2017) have offered regular workshops and gatherings to support writers, providing resources and recognition.
Perhaps one story best illustrates the strength and the spirit of Santa Fe’s literary community.
It involves Dorothy Massey, owner of Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse, the official bookstore of the Santa Fe Literary Festival, and James McGrath Morris, the acclaimed author and local mover and shaker who has been part of the new festival’s planning and program.
In 2009, Massey decided to move the bookstore from West San Francisco Street to Don Gaspar Avenue, its present location. Morris, a bookstore patron with lots of community connections and creative ideas, decided to organize a book brigade to implement the move.
He invited teachers, writers, librarians, children — even bookstore visitors — to join him in forming a human chain to pass books hand-to-hand from Collected Works’ old location to the new one, two blocks away. And they did it!
Morris said he did this to publicize the move and as “a way to give back to Dorothy.”
Since buying the bookstore in January 1996, Massey has offered the space to numerous nonprofits at no cost for receptions and parties. “This is a community space,” she says.
In fact, many of our celebrated local authors joined in planning and participating in the inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival: George R.R. Martin, N. Scott Momaday, Carmella Padilla, Doug Preston, Hampton Sides and Anne Hillerman, among others. These writers enliven our community by joining in, being accessible, and by investing time, money, and energy in our local schools and nonprofits — by advancing literacy along with the love of story.
I particularly like the festival’s emphasis on involving students in their program — by showcasing their talents and their voices in the poetry slams. Promoting students’ interactions with authors and adding the Story Ladder initiatives with local schools and libraries is so important in a state that ranks among the lowest in literacy.
As the founders of the Santa Fe Literary Festival proclaim, “Our maverick, multicultural city struck us as an ideal place for storytellers and thinkers to come together and lift the human spirit through our shared love of language and ideas — and hope.”
Yes, the Santa Fe Literary Festival is a welcome addition to our creative community. And, it follows in an extraordinary literary tradition that endures. Let’s celebrate our storytellers and our stories all year long!