As you gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day by buying gifts and announcing your appreciation for your mom or your children’s mom on social media, I urge you to match your efforts to the actual needs of working mothers. Don’t get me wrong, I do love flowers and chocolates and being wished a happy Mother’s Day. But let’s face it, working moms’ needs far exceed the fleeting display of affection that this day brings.
In New Mexico, over 60 percent of children under 6 have all parents in the labor force. One of the greatest challenges working moms face is that we’re expected to mother like we don’t have a job and work like we don’t have children. This makes absolutely no sense, and I believe we can change this for all families in this decade. Because mothers are still the ones who are responsible for the majority of family caregiving, we need to focus solutions on supporting moms to participate in the paid labor force as well as meet their care labor responsibilities.
As Dr. Caitlyn Collins points out in her book, Making Motherhood Work, “to achieve work-family justice is to create a system in which each member of society has the opportunity and power to fully participate in both paid work and family care.”
There are four steps derived from the Well Woman Transformation Framework™ that, when applied here, can elevate your well-intentioned appreciation to more meaningful support of working moms. The first step is to create awareness about and acknowledge this impossible work-family conflict. Talk to any working mom and she will tell you there is nothing more challenging than trying to meet work expectations when your children are in need of care.
Yet, as a society, we expect this of working moms. The problem is we are so used to it that we don’t see it as the crisis it is. Most employees don’t have access to sufficient paid maternity leave, paid family medical leave or flexibility. And the child care infrastructure we rely on is underdeveloped and unreliable, though recent changes by the current administration are a move in the right direction.
Second, educate yourself so you can authentically empathize with working moms. This step is equal parts curiosity and research. Your research can include asking the moms in your life how they are managing their career and their caregiving and what could support them to do it with more ease and joy.
Third, take action. While chocolates and a nice gift are appreciated, what we really want is action. If you’re an employer, support can include paid time off for school meetings, for when your employee or a dependent is sick or for bonding with a newborn, and being allowed and encouraged to breastfeed or pump at work. If you’re a candidate for public office or an elected official, tell us what you’ve done or your policy ideas that center working moms, and above all, your public statements must go beyond telling us about how much you love your wife or your mom.
And for spouses and partners, help make our invisible workload visible, and then take on some of that workload. This is the unnoticed and uncompensated physical, mental and emotional labor completed behind the scenes in order for the household and family to run smoothly.
The fourth and final step is to make it official and long lasting by integrating these actions into social norms and culture so that new systems, habits and policies are formed. This can be in the form of agreements, checklists or written policies.
There are many different yet aligned solutions to the work-family challenge, including systemic change, workplace changes and cultural or societal norms changes. We need everyone to contribute to the solution: government, business, community and families. So this Mother’s Day, if you’re giving flowers or making a public statement in support of moms, please pair your gestures of appreciation with action. Nine out of 10 moms will love you for it.