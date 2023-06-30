The lands overseen by the Bureau of Land Management within New Mexico include some of the most stunning in the country. These national monuments, national scenic and historic trails, wild and scenic rivers, and wilderness Areas are important to all aspects of life within New Mexico as they hold cultural significance, provide recreational opportunities, contribute to the economy and sustain the natural ecosystems that support a healthy environment.

The BLM manages 13.5 million acres in New Mexico, yet only 2.5% are durably protected. New Mexico’s public lands would benefit from increased protections and as the chair of the Santa Fe County Commission, I commend the BLM on the announcement they will modernize management to promote healthy landscapes, abundant wildlife, clean drinking water and balanced decision-making. I thank the agency for holding a public meeting in Albuquerque.

This proposed “Public Land Rule” clarifies that conservation, which includes restoration and protection, is a multiple use within the agency’s management framework on par with other uses such as development, and will ensure America’s public lands can be managed to sustain their heath, diversity and productivity for current and future generations.

Santa Fe County Commission Chair Anna Hansen writes on behalf of the Santa Fe County Commission.

