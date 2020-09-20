President Donald Trump has made clear crystal clear his commitment to law and order, including on our nation’s public lands. This was evident recently when a man was sentenced to federal prison for damaging archaeological resources in the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument in southwestern Colorado. This monument, the responsibility of the Bureau of Land Management, contains the highest known archaeological site density in the United States and has well-preserved evidence of Indigenous peoples, such as the ancestral Puebloans. That arrest, prosecution and conviction were accomplished thanks to the sharp eyes of a BLM ranger and the investigative and forensic skills of the bureau’s archaeological experts.
Because of Trump’s vision for the reorganization of the executive branch and the BLM’s successful relocation of its experts to the West, those archaeological professionals are now in Santa Fe.
The BLM’s expertise in cultural resources may surprise those who view its 10,000 employees purely as managers of grazing lands that sustain economies and provide food; guardians of iconic wild horses and burros; managers of some of the nation’s best recreational lands from the Jupiter Lighthouse in Florida to the Imperial Sand Dunes in California; and professional firefighters.
It should not be a surprise, however, given that the BLM manages 245 million surface acres and 700 million subsurface acres for activities such as all-of-the-above-energy activity or mining for strategic and critical minerals. Therefore, as good stewards, we first investigate the cultural and archaeological resources on federal lands affected by those and other activities. For years, our top cultural and archaeological experts were in Washington, D.C., but now they are in Santa Fe.
What better place for cultural resources specialists than in New Mexico? After all, the BLM’s New Mexico Office has long managed hundreds of cultural resource sites on public lands across New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. From the first people to arrive in the area, through the prehistoric Pueblo periods, to the arrival of the Spanish, and early Euro-American settlers, the cultural resources managed by the BLM are as varied as the people who have lived here over the millennia.
The relocation of cultural experts from Washington, D.C., to Santa Fe makes the New Mexico-based office the new vanguard of the BLM’s efforts to protect, study, and inform the public about cultural resources on all the lands that BLM manages. The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Environmental and Cultural Resources Management Branch is just up the road in Albuquerque and the BLM’s remote team is in nearby Dolores, Colo. Teamwork among these experts will be greatly enhanced, and vital fieldwork will be accomplished much more easily.
The work done by the BLM’s cultural experts has modern day connections given that descendants of the Ancestral Puebloans still live throughout New Mexico and are actively connected to and involved with these ancient sites and sacred landscapes. Excavations and analysis at many of these Puebloan sites provide a glimpse into the lives of people in the past, including what crops they grew, the animals they raised, how individuals related and interacted with one another, and with the larger connections to the landscape and environment.
Burnt Corn Pueblo, for example, is an ancestral Puebloan site located in the Galisteo Basin that dates from A.D. 1288 to 1302. Feather Cave in south central New Mexico, excavated in the 1950s by the University of New Mexico, was the site of the 1964 discovery of Arrow Grotto, a ceremonial room untouched for six centuries. The El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro was once a trade route from central Mexico into what is now New Mexico, along which are the remains of old Spanish Rancherios, burned in the great Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
Please remember that if you encounter cultural resources on public lands, these sites are irreplaceable and significant to many tribes and communities today. Please leave them where you find them, avoid touching delicate rock art and architecture, and report signs of looting or vandalism to us. Remember: take only pictures and leave only footprints!
