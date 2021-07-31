Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has gotten a lot of men’s knickers in quite the twist.
The Olympic medalist and native Texan made headlines when, citing mental health concerns, she pulled out of the team competition finals in Tokyo this week. Her warmup vaults showed signs that something was wrong. She later said she had a case of the “twisties,” a dangerous disorientation that causes gymnasts to lose track of where their body is in the air. One of the greatest gymnasts in history, Biles performs some of the most dangerous skills in the world. This time, she said: “I could have hurt myself.” She had enough wisdom to prioritize her safety and enough faith in her teammates that they could medal without her. And so they did — winning silver.
Simple, understandable and human, right? Unfortunately, no. Black women are apparently still expected to sacrifice themselves for a country that refuses to see them as fully human. And indeed a chorus of men began flipping out over Biles’ choices about her own body.
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk called her a “shame to the country” and a “sociopath.” “We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles,” he said. In a since-deleted tweet, Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz called her a “selfish, childish national embarrassment.” British commentator Piers Morgan (whose recent on-camera athletic feats include storming off set when confronted about his attacks on Meghan Markle) penned a meandering screed about Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka and other female athletes who have withdrawn from competition, saying there was “nothing heroic or brave” about quitting and that people were shutting down “legitimate criticism” of them by playing the “mental health and race cards.”
The well-muscled, gold-medaled Biles could probably snap some of these soggy white men in half on her worst day. But many men would do well to quit reacting and reflect on what Biles has done — not just for Black people and women, but for white people and men, too. For Biles is helping to kick down a barrier to better conversations about men’s physical and mental well-being.
While the focus now is on women who withdraw from competition to cope with pressure, male coping mechanisms often manifest in violence, aggression and self-harm, both on and off the court or field.
Men face pressure to not be “quitters,” but they self-sabotage through outbursts that risk game ejections, suspensions or even jail time. When 18-year-old tennis player Emma Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon over difficulty breathing, former star John McEnroe speculated that she was emotionally overwhelmed. This is the same John McEnroe who made a career of public displays of overwhelming emotion, including once being ejected from the Australian Open for berating umpires and smashing his racket. We all remember Mike Tyson being disqualified from his championship boxing match in 1997 when he bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear. To me, these look like men caving under pressure.
Certain sports put men’s bodies and minds at risk, too, for entertainment and profit. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than the NFL, which for so long played down the risks that concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy have on players’ brains. Though the average NFL career is only 3.3 years, CTE has been linked to paranoia, anxiety, impulse control, aggression and suicidal tendencies.
Sadly, in our society, it seems that often someone has to get threatened or killed before we open up the tiniest space to talk about male athletes and mental health. And women and families close to the male athletes often suffer the most. Just weeks after he became outspoken about the need for professional sports to take mental health seriously, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with threatening behavior outside his in-laws’ home. Nineties wrestling superstar Chris Benoit (who I used to watch and admire as a kid) killed his wife and son before hanging himself in 2007. An analysis of his brain showed signs of CTE. After breaking two fingers and being sidelined from active play, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for allegedly choking his wife and slamming her against the wall.
To be sure, most male athletes facing the pressures of professional competition turn to violence. And female athletes also have coped with pressures and emotional instability in aggressive and violent ways. But given that female athletes’ careers and reputations are much more likely than men’s to be destroyed when they engage in violence, it’s perhaps no wonder that they are more likely to just step back from the pressures of a difficult moment.
Any true cultural revolution on mental health cannot leave men behind. Emotionally unhealthy men have for too long been simultaneously protected and abandoned by male-dominated sports institutions. In a world that chews up athletes and spits them out, Biles has shown what it looks like to have the freedom and bravery to protect oneself and others.
Let us hope more male athletes will be strong enough to follow her lead.
