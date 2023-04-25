What's striking about the video launching President Biden's reelection campaign is not what is different from the one he put out exactly four years earlier, but what is the same: Both show scenes of violence and far-right extremism in the opening moments.

And both put the focus right where it should be, on the question that will define the future of the United States.

In 2019, his campaign announcement featured the August 2017 march in Charlottesville, Va., during which, candidate Joe Biden recalled, "Klansmen and white supremacists and neo-Nazis come out in the open, their crazed faces, illuminated by torches, veins bulging and bearing the fangs of racism. Chanting the same antisemitic bile heard across Europe in the '30s."

Karen Tumulty is a deputy opinion editor and columnist covering national politics for The Washington Post.

