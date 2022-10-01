For those of us struggling to comprehend the conspiratorial maw that produced “birtherism,” QAnon and the big lie about a stolen election in 2020, the term New Apostolic Reformation rarely bubbles to the surface. Should we really take notice of yet another nihilistic political movement?

The short answer is yes.

The New Apostolic Reformation designates a loose coalition of individuals and congregations who are pushing conspiracy theories and radical candidates for political office, including Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania. This reformation effort grew out of the Holiness movement, a 19th century variant of evangelicalism that emphasized probity and was best expressed in the tradition of camp-meeting revivals.

Randall Balmer’s most recent book is Passion Plays: How Religion Shaped Sports in North America.

