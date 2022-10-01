For those of us struggling to comprehend the conspiratorial maw that produced “birtherism,” QAnon and the big lie about a stolen election in 2020, the term New Apostolic Reformation rarely bubbles to the surface. Should we really take notice of yet another nihilistic political movement?
The short answer is yes.
The New Apostolic Reformation designates a loose coalition of individuals and congregations who are pushing conspiracy theories and radical candidates for political office, including Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania. This reformation effort grew out of the Holiness movement, a 19th century variant of evangelicalism that emphasized probity and was best expressed in the tradition of camp-meeting revivals.
The Holiness movement was the precursor of Pentecostalism, which added speaking in tongues to Holiness theology, but it also has spawned more radical movements, including prosperity theology and the New Apostolic Reformation. The origins of the reformation movement are shrouded in mystery, but it appears to have its genesis in something called the New Order of the Latter Rain, which emerged in 1947 at Bethel Bible Institute, then located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A group of individuals there began talking about demons and prophets and laying on of hands.
From there the movement becomes diffuse, but one of the key elements is the conviction that various prophets can channel the Almighty. According to George Wylie, an early leader, “We discarded all our former doctrines, and left ourselves open to be taught by the Holy Spirit, as the streams of revelation flowed from the glory above.”
This notion of prophecy was picked up by John Wimber, who advocated supernatural “signs and wonders,” which he parleyed into the Vineyard Christian Fellowship, formed in 1977 in Southern California, a movement that has since spread across North America and the world. Another early advocate was C. Peter Wagner, who taught at Fuller Theological Seminary and who coined the term New Apostolic Reformation.
Wimber and Wagner, both deceased, were fringe characters on the landscape of American evangelicalism, but more recent figures associated with the New Apostolic Reformation redefine “fringe” somewhere beyond the horizon.
Lance Wallnau of Dallas claims to be a prophet with a direct conduit to God. In 2016, he published a book predicting Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, and he has propagated what he calls the Seven Mountains strategy, which rallies believers to take control of the economy, the government, the family, religion, media, education and the arts.
Wallnau insists that environmentalists are controlled by demons. He has warned that COVID-19 vaccines might be deployed to conduct “surveillance under the skin,” asserted that Vladimir Putin is a “good dictator” and insisted President Joe Biden is the antichrist predicted in the New Testament Book of Revelation.
Wallnau has also propagated the so-called Cyrus prophecy, the notion that the 6th century B.C. emperor of Persia who allowed Jews to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the Temple was a precursor of Trump. Neither man was theologically orthodox, according to this line of thinking, but God used them to deliver benefits to the faithful.
Political progressivism, Wallnau asserts, draws on witchcraft, and the Women’s March following Trump’s inauguration in 2017 was animated by the “spirit of Jezebel,” the wife of King Ahab of ancient Israel who betrayed the Jewish faith.
Julie Green, another self-anointed New Apostolic Reformation prophet, is associate pastor of Faith Family Fellowship in Bettendorf, Iowa. She professes to receive prophecies in the night — and sometimes “twice a day” — which she scribbles down and shares, speaking as God in the first person.
Biden, she insists, is deceased, and an actor is playing his role, receiving instructions from former President Barack Obama through an earpiece. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she claims, “loves to drink little children’s blood,” and the government conducts “human sacrifices” to stay in power. Obama, not Biden, is the antichrist, according to Green, and God has chosen Trump to “deliver people out of the hands of these nowadays pharaohs.”
It won’t surprise you to learn these prophets believe the big lie. They also preach the virtues of Christian nationalism.
The New Apostolic Reformation might be dismissed as simply another species of religious quackery were it not for the fact that, like QAnon and “birtherism” and the big lie, this nonsense has attracted a following among both grassroots voters and politicians themselves. Rick Perry, Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz (especially his father) have been associated with the New Apostolic Reformation movement.
The latest object of the movement’s adoration is Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania. Back in February, Green unburdened herself of the prophecy God delivered to her. “Doug Mastriano, I have you here for such a time as this,” the Lord dictated to Green. “I know it seemed like I had forsaken you, all your hard work, and all the time you put forth to get to the truth in election integrity. You know the truth, and you have seen so much evidence of what really happened. It is now time to move forward with the plans you have been given.”
Both Green and Wallnau have campaigned for Mastriano in Pennsylvania. At a rally in Gettysburg, Wallnau asked the crowd to join him with arms upraised in what some observers said resembled a Nazi salute.
“In November, we’re going to take our state back,” Mastriano promised recently. “My God will make it so.”
May it never be so.
Randall Balmer’s most recent book is Passion Plays: How Religion Shaped Sports in North America.