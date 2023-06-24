In Missouri, the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus about the Holocaust faces possible removal from schools for at least the third time over its depiction of a female character in a bathtub.

In South Carolina, an Advanced Placement teacher has been forced to abandon her lesson about systemic racism using Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates after some students complained about feeling uncomfortable.

And in Southern California, elementary school students in the Temecula Valley Unified School District may be short of textbooks next year after the board of education voted against approving a curriculum that includes mention of slain gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

Minerva Canto is a Los Angeles Times editorial writer focusing on education, health care and other social issues.

