On Capital High School’s graduation day in 2011, one of the students left the football field to begin pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor. Three years later, across town at Santa Fe High School, a graduate left the stadium following commencement to start his quest to work in urban public policy.
The common denominator for these students during the course of their high school journeys was belonging to the AVID program. Advancement Via Individual Determination targets young people who are first-generation college students. They are encouraged to enroll in the AVID elective class for four years where they are provided academic assistance as well as guidance with college applications and scholarships.
The supports these two graduates and their AVID peers received strongly influenced their career trajectories. Capital graduate Ronald Orozco graduated from the University of New Mexico Medical School in 2020. He currently is a general surgery resident at UNM.
Orozco, who graduated from Capital's biomedical pathway, said, “More than anything, what it (AVID) did was to create a culture in my community to believe higher education was even possible. Having people believe in you and foster and mentor you was the most impactful. Teachers helping us and having peers do the same thing to create that environment was essential.”
The 2014 Santa Fe High graduate, Luis Ornelas, graduated from Stanford University in 2018 with a degree in urban studies. He is manager of educational practice for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in San Francisco, working with schools, nonprofits and researchers to improve opportunities for students across the country.
Ornelas credits AVID with helping him both in college and in his profession. “As a first-generation student, my teacher provided me with a community of support and resources to make sure I was able to navigate high school successfully and be the first person in my family to go to college,” he said. “From the first day I walked into my new AVID classroom, I felt like I belonged to something larger than me.”
In addition to Capital and SFHS, Ortiz Middle School, El Camino Real Academy and Milagro Middle School offer AVID programs that provide a pipeline to AVID in high school.
The program also can have a transformational impact on an entire campus when a school adopts AVID-endorsed engagement and instructional strategies. As a result, all students benefit from AVID.
In February, AVID recognized Capital for revalidation as an AVID National Demonstration School that adheres to AVID best practices and serves as a model for school districts around the state. Capital was first certified as a demonstration school in 2010. With more than 8,000 AVID schools nationwide, just 2 percent earn this status.
National research studies show AVID students graduate high school and enroll in college at significantly higher rates. In Santa Fe Public Schools, the AVID Class of 2022 had a 100% graduation rate with 98% going on to a two- or four-year college.
From students past, present and beyond, AVID continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people.
Jose Marquez, a Capital senior who began AVID at Ortiz Middle School, said, “AVID kept me in school. The AVID teachers would always find a way to challenge me with my creativity. They questioned my thoughts and tried to connect them with topics that would interest me.”
Capital senior Damian Almeida, who also participated in AVID since he was a student at Ortiz, added, “AVID gave me my friends. AVID gave me my future.”
Mary Massey is director of College and Career Readiness and the AVID director at Santa Fe Public Schools.
