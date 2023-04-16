On Capital High School’s graduation day in 2011, one of the students left the football field to begin pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor. Three years later, across town at Santa Fe High School, a graduate left the stadium following commencement to start his quest to work in urban public policy.

The common denominator for these students during the course of their high school journeys was belonging to the AVID program. Advancement Via Individual Determination targets young people who are first-generation college students. They are encouraged to enroll in the AVID elective class for four years where they are provided academic assistance as well as guidance with college applications and scholarships.

The supports these two graduates and their AVID peers received strongly influenced their career trajectories. Capital graduate Ronald Orozco graduated from the University of New Mexico Medical School in 2020. He currently is a general surgery resident at UNM.

For more information, contact Mary Massey, Director of College and Career Readiness, Santa Fe Public Schools, mmassey@sfps.k12.nm.us

