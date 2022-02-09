Since time immemorial, the Caja del Río has been a place of great journeys. What originally started as wild game migration trails became Pueblo footpaths. Thousands of years later, one of these paths became the famed El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, the Spanish trade route that ran from Mexico City to the Pueblo of Ohkay Owingeh.
Centuries later, portions of this trade route were designated as New Mexico Highway 1 running up La Bajada Hill. That project was considered one of the world’s greatest engineering feats and became part of New Mexico’s bid for statehood. A few decades later, the portions of NM 1 crossing the Caja became part of Route 66, the “Mother Road” that called forth westward migration.
For thousands of years, the Caja del Río has told the complex story of the confluence of cultures in Northern New Mexico. It has spoken to the sacred connection between the people, land, water and wildlife that makes us who we are today.
Santa Fe’s rich fabric is made up of the complex interwoven cultures of the Caja del Río. Our remarkable city wouldn’t be the incredible cultural destination it is without this historic area. It’s no wonder that the recent vandalism of the Caja del Rio’s La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site has deeply hurt so many people in so many parts of our community.
Pueblo communities around Northern New Mexico have long ties to Caja del Río that continue to endure today. The desecration of these sacred and historic petroglyphs can’t help but weigh heavy on the hearts of the Pueblo communities. The area of La Cieneguilla is also home to various Spanish historical and sacred sites, which is why the recent act of vandalism has brought heartache to our Hispanic and Latino communities. With antisemitic graffiti scrawled on the Caja’s rocks, this detestable vandalism has inflicted deep pain onto our Jewish community.
Today the journey of the Caja del Río continues. But now, it is not one of outward journey, but of inward journey. Our journey is one of self-reflection. It is a journey where we must focus on what it means to love our neighbors and live together in healthy community, a journey where we must respect all cultures and value all religions and all traditions. This must be a journey where the deep wounds and truths of the past and present not only are acknowledged and honored, but also no longer are allowed to fester in unhelpful and destructive ways.
It is a journey focused on healing and wholeness, where we affirm not just the dignity of our differences, but also where, in the words of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, we recognize that our “differences are not intended to separate, to alienate; we are different precisely in order to realize our need of one another.”
There is no doubt that this will be a difficult journey as we seek to listen to and learn from one another. Our journey is to build trust across cultures and to discover our common values and our shared humanity. There is only one way to make this journey: together.
To work together to protect the Caja del Río permanently is about more than conservation. It is about preserving and honoring distinct cultures. It is about valuing unity and diversity. It is about showing the world — and ourselves — that people from different cultures, religions and value systems can work together in a spirit of humility and collaboration. Our journey is to a future where we have acted together to protect our amazing landscape and acted as a model for our children and grandchildren.
