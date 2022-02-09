Alan Webber is mayor of Santa Fe. José “Chappy” Villegas Sr. is a Catholic chaplain, the mayordomo of the Valle de La Cieneguilla Land Grant and a member of the Texas Band of Yaqui Indians. The Rev. Andrew Black is a Santa Fe native, a minister at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe, the public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation and the founder of EarthKeepers 360. Joseph Brophy Toledo is the co-founder and cultural advisor of the Flower Hill Institute, an individual member of Walatowa Pueblo (Pueblo of Jemez) and remains deeply connected to the power points of the Caja del Río.