The marketing of computers by their advocates has reached horizons never before attained nor expected. Businessmen-advertisers might have hinted that you would be smarter, nobler and more virtuous henceforth by owning their jewelry, car or kitchen appliance, but their shamelessness did not dare them into saying so explicitly. This is just what the conglomerate computer industry now implicitly claims about its victims, using sophistry that should be transparent even to the meanest understandings.
I will not explore the negative consequences of this new form of fervent information fundamentalism and declaration of avenues for salvation through the chimeras of ease, convenience and time-saving. (What, exactly, is time? How is it “saved?” Where is it locked up or put aside when so disposed?) or marshal evidence that by and large, as used by 90 percent of consumers, computer technology (with television, its twin Fury) is merely the newest and most insidious means to stupefaction. I am only to deal with one aspect of the net-electronic buncombe: its new avatar as education’s necromancy.
Not only do viruses infect computer networks; computers themselves have colonized learning institutions. Computer infiltration of the classroom is as obvious as the specious reasons for this contagion ought to have been. The claim that information is important in education has been alchemically transmuted into a self-evident dictum (coming from Mount Sinai, I surmise): All there is to education is information. This preposterous nonsense has become a necessary illusion for the survival of the sorcerers of progress in education, and the microchip corporations have flourished through this, for them, vital lie.
A library mouse has access to much information, little bits of which it digests in its very own fashion: He or she is fattened but not enlightened; he or she assimilates in crude blessedness without being changed. Gastrointestinal economics touches not the mind, let alone the soul — if such a thing there may be.
We are yet to define “thinking” (I know at least that it takes time and that it may entail some pain), or to delineate and understand fully what good habits of thought might be — the goal of any education worth the name. Most computer use by most students at all levels certainly does little for these worthy endeavors, granting mostly the seductive and very dubious benefits of distraction, impatience, haste, incoherence, interruption, inattention, indifference, instability, intoxication, excess and a cult for nebulous raw data. Understanding and reflection, ideally preceded by some knowledge, are by necessity undervalued and eventually seen as an aberration.
The use of computers and the miry swamp (called “the web”) is at best an instrument, a tool. It might be a means to something (what exactly I do not know yet). As things now stand in the world, the ubiquitous presence of household, office, classroom and personal idol (or deity) is seen by most as an end in itself.
It is not a question of my being a skeptic; it is a matter of attempting some integrity and mustering honesty in observing and reflection, newly and coldly. Speaking in ignorance and innocence of computers, while nonetheless with a little common sense, I do not see why children of all ages are made to spend so much time (in order to save it at a nonexistent future) before electronic crystal screens, obsessively punching the same QWERTY keys our forebears were condemned to. I can attest from watching and conversing with those around me that most of what is needed to use the modern fetish and emblem of science (which regrettably has displaced books and the microscope) at an efficient common level can be learned by anyone, even tenured college professors, in a dozen or so hours. Why then the subjection of a world-student-body for thousands of millions of precious milliseconds to this hungry, self-feeding and autocatalytic entity, under the sanction of e-pundits (the militant, modern false prophets of unexamined received notions)?
I bear with happiness and little or no resignation the burden of my computer-handicap (a delightful, nearly manufactured term), and revel in my luxury of using this manual typewriter pen, paper and a brain (or a body-mind) deprivation can be seen perspectively as external (on this earth of mankind) or as internal (personal). I do not consider myself any the poorer for failing to adopt a metastatic fashion that a cursory survey of learning during the past three millennia could already have proven superfluous and dismissed. I speak of course of the process of education, and not of schooling — this latter with its regrettable programmed ignorance in lower grades, and almost inevitable acquired imbecility and erosion of common sense at the graduate levels. Schooling (as it is) could of course not continue its questionable mission without computers in this present age of COVID-19, and of hatreds.
