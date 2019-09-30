America lost a hero in Joe Wilson

I lost a friend last week.
So did you. And America lost a hero.
In 1991, Ambassador Joe Wilson, then deputy chief of mission for the absent Ambassador April Glaspie in Iraq, was the last American diplomat to confront Saddam Hussein, criticize his invasion of Kuwait, and urge him to withdraw. When Saddam, in angry response, threatened to execute anyone sheltering foreigners in Iraq, Joe called a Baghdad press conference. Appearing with a noose around his neck as a gesture of defiance, he said, “If the choice is to allow American citizens to be taken hostage or to be executed, I’ll bring my own [expletive] rope.” He subsequently sheltered more than 100 American citizens in the U.S. Embassy and later saw to the safe evacuation of several thousand people, Americans and others, from Iraq. Then-President George H.W. Bush called him “a true American hero.”
Joe served as U.S. ambassador to Gabon and Sáo Tomé and Principe from 1992-95, after which he helped direct Africa policy as special assistant to President Bill Clinton and as National Security Council senior director for African affairs. He knew something about Africa.
In 2002, fearing a cataclysm in Iraq, Robert Greenwald and I formed Artists United to Win Without War, gathering support from dozens of well-known individuals willing to publicly oppose President George W. Bush’s impending assault on that country. Joe, who worked with Win Without War, contacted us, lent his support and helped expand our outreach to others in the military and diplomatic arenas, in the process becoming a treasured friend.
Earlier that year, it turned out, Joe had traveled to Niger at the request, he indicated, of someone connected to the office of Vice President Dick Cheney to investigate that administration’s suspicions that Saddam was shopping for “yellowcake” uranium, a substance that would implicate the creation of weapons of mass destruction. While he found there had been vague discussions about “expanding commercial relations,” he returned with a report indicating that the rumor was false; no such transaction had actually taken place.
Despite Joe’s finding, and hot in pursuit of a war on Iraq, Bush’s 2003 State of the Union Address included these now infamous “16 words”: “The British government has learned that Saddam Hussein recently sought significant quantities of uranium from Africa.”
Typically, Joe responded, writing an op-ed piece in the New York Times titled “What I Didn’t Find in Africa,” and saying that his experience with the Bush administration left him “little choice but to conclude that some of the intelligence related to Iraq’s nuclear weapons program was twisted to exaggerate the Iraqi threat.”
Exposing the administration’s perfidy in so public a way was a huge embarrassment to Bush and Cheney, calling their integrity into question and undercutting the rationale for their war. So of course their machine set out to wreak havoc in Joe’s life, attacking and smearing at will. Tragically, it included the sensationally destructive “outing” of the fact that Joe’s wife, Valerie Plame, was an effective but deeply covert agent of the CIA who specialized in the field of weapons of mass destruction.
The damage done by this egregious and illegal act not only forced Valerie to separate from the CIA but certainly did damage yet untold to those with whom she had been working and/or with whom she had made important contacts.
The fallout from the scandal did long-lasting damage, some but not enough to the conspirators in Washington and some at home. Though Joe and Valerie stayed involved as best they could, doing good work in the worlds of politics, human rights and social justice, their marriage did not survive.
Our friendship did, I’m proud to say. Among other things, Joe and Valerie introduced me to the work of Mikey Weinstein and the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, where I joined the two of them on the board of advisers.
Joe, a brilliant, engaging, courageous, eloquent and charming man who should have been the secretary of state in a progressive U.S. administration, never really found his footing again, lost his health and died last week.
Valerie, beyond raising their kids, became an author and lecturer. Today, saying she’s “not done serving our country,” she is a candidate for a seat representing New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.
Mike Farrell is the actor known for playing B.J. Honneycutt on the long-running TV show M*A*S*H.