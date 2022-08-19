The 37-point smackdown of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney might have produced the most headlines from Tuesday's primary elections. But Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski's first-place finish in her hotly contested Senate primary is the more important outcome. The Republican's surprising performance demonstrates both the limits of pure Trumpism and the power of ranked-choice voting.

Murkowski has long vexed Alaska's conservatives. The longtime moderate was a surprise loser in Alaska's 2010 GOP primary, but she managed to win re-election that year as a write-in candidate. She also won her 2016 race by garnering many votes from Hillary Clinton voters.

Her vote to impeach Donald Trump sealed the deal with most Alaska Republicans. Trump quickly endorsed political neophyte Kelly Tshibaka, who ran as a down-the-line, pro-Trump conservative. If Alaska were a normal state, Murkowski would have been clobbered in the GOP primary as badly as Cheney, or worse.

