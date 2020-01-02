Racism wasn’t a side issue for former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro. It was central to his campaign and stances on policy issues. But that focus was not enough to get the former mayor of San Antonio out of the bottom tier of Democratic presidential candidates. On Thursday, he suspended his campaign to become America’s first Latino president.
Castro, who served in the administration of America’s first black president, spoke about identity — particularly race — in ways that often put him on the left of his opponents and drew praise from many in the left’s base. But that praise never translated into significant support. Castro did not qualify for the December Democratic debate, and in the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, he received 2 percent of support.
“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together,” he said in a video. “We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people and given a voice to those who are often forgotten.”
Systemic racism in America is a common topic for those on the left, particularly during the administration of President Donald Trump. But some others see racial discrimination in terms of isolated instances. Castro pushed for conversations on racism and explained how racial discrimination is inherent in many areas, ranging from climate change to economics to housing.
“There isn’t one Black vote, Latinx vote, Indigenous vote, or Asian vote,” he tweeted in November. “People of color, like all voters, care about the issues that impact our families and our communities. On this campaign, everyone counts.”
1. Reparations Among the Democratic candidates open to studying the issue of reparations, which even some leading Democratic nominees haven’t gotten behind, Castro stood out in his backing for compensating the descendants of black people enslaved in the United States.
In February, Castro expressed his support for reparations more directly than most of his competitors in a conversation about the U.S. government’s role in the enslavement of black people.
“It is interesting to me that under our Constitution and otherwise, that we compensate people if we take their property,” he said on MSNBC. “Shouldn’t we compensate people if they were property sanctioned by the state?”
2. Trans women of color While most Democratic candidates spoke about the need for expanding rights for LGBTQ people, Castro often addressed challenges in the transgender community, a consistently overlooked topic. In November, on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, Castro spoke about growing acts of violence against transgender women of color, a group that struggles with poverty.
“We need to alleviate their struggle to make ends meet — see their humanity — and take action to end the violence they face,” he tweeted.
3. Education Castro addressed racial segregation in neighborhoods and how that affects school funding and student performance.
Addressing the achievement gaps between white students and students of color was a key part of his education platform.
4. Police brutality Castro helped keep alive the topic of police brutality, an issue that seemed to die down after the 2016 election, by suggesting that police reform was still needed given the number of acts of police violence against people of color.
In response to reports that the president of a New York City police union shared a racist video, Castro asked: “How can a police officer do his or her job well if they don’t even respect the people they police? They can’t. We need police reform, and I have a plan to do it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.