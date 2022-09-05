I would like someone to explain to me why someone like Alex Jones can be fined and sentenced to jail time for lying and causing distress to people and the person who lost the last presidential election can continue to lie in public forums and cause distress to millions of people, without charges being brought against him.
William E. Hill III
Santa Fe
Choices matter
There are neighborhoods in Santa Fe where homes built in the last century for young couples to raise their children are being bought by people who can afford to make excessive upgrades and then sell the home for hundreds of thousands of dollars more than they paid. Affordable housing has become large apartment buildings, which may or may not indeed be affordable. Apartments work for some people, but why should houses meant as starter homes be out of reach for public servants and those who support the safety, well-being and pleasure of all of us here in Santa Fe? Why are lovely, simple homes being gutted, sending Dumpsters of rubble to the landfill rather than simply maintained with needed or regular aesthetic changes, the goal being to keep them affordable and livable for the next owner? If we give nothing to others, at least think about how the choices we make affect others.
Margo Murray
Santa Fe
Bargains galore
Last July, the Santa Fe Woman's Club and Library Association celebrated a 130th Anniversary. Right now, they are planning their annual Fundraiser Flea Market. The fun and bargain shopping will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1616 Old Pecos Trail. Repeat shoppers often show up before the doors open. They know the treasures will be be snatched up quickly. People who have attended this Woman's Club event in the past will tell you they had a lot of fun and found many great bargains. This event raises funds for Young Women's Scholarships and other nonprofits. The Woman's Club would appreciate the people of Santa Fe helping with donations (accepted Sept. 26 to 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by contacting the club at 505-983-9455) In 2003, the Woman’s Club and Library Association was named a Santa Fe Living Treasure in recognition of their participation in the life, heart, and spirit of our community.