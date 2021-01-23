Those of us happy to see Donald Trump’s presidency boxed up and put behind us should take heed: Government forces are at work, almost secretly ensuring his sordid presidency will never be forgotten.
This is not the latest conspiracy theory. This reality derives from the Presidential Records Act of 1978. It stipulates that when presidents (and vice presidents) leave office, their documents become U.S. government property. Previously, they could claim them as personal possessions — to keep, sell, misplace or even destroy. The act’s safeguard is especially significant with Trump, who was known to rip up important papers, forcing his staff to reconstruct them.
Trump’s documents now belong to the National Archives and Records Administration. This government agency gathers massive amounts of presidential materials to be processed and preserved once they leave the White House. In a suitably cavernous warehouse, government archivists will organize and catalog his administration’s documents and artifacts, readying them for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.
NARA oversees the nation’s 13 presidential libraries and museums, with Barack Obama’s underway as the 14th. Once these facilities are constructed with private funding, NARA takes ownership. Trump already has announced his plan to raise a record $2 billion for his library and museum, reportedly to be located in southern Florida. (Could Trump’s library and museum be the first ones associated with a resort?)
The term presidential library is often misunderstood to mean a traditional repository of books. It is actually an archive of original materials for scholars and others to explore. The libraries are often paired with presidential museums, the main attractions for the public. With their core exhibits funded by private foundations, the museums can be a threat to truth-telling because of their vulnerability to mythmaking.
Sometimes a library and museum complex forms a relationship with a major university. The Lyndon Baines Johnson presidential complex is located at the University of Texas at Austin, which houses a school in his name. The George W. Bush Presidential Center (library, museum and independent institute) resides at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
In 2013, I assisted with the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center at SMU, attended by President Barack Obama and the four other living presidents at that time. As the chief public affairs officer at SMU, I had supervised materials for the university’s proposal to host the Bush complex, in competition with six other institutions. That experience has led me to wonder about Trump’s forthcoming presidential library and museum.
- What will be Trump’s attitude toward an archival collection that documents his behavior, possibly revealing further transgressions? After five years, the public can have access to presidential records through the Freedom of Information Act, but presidents can restrict access for seven more years, and even longer for highest-security documents. It’s easy to imagine how ferociously Trump will fight to restrict materials he will find embarrassing or incriminating. His museum will be especially vulnerable to glorification and self-aggrandizement. After all, Trump will be eager to distract attention from the elephant in the room — his historic double impeachment.
- Will Trump desire his library and museum to be associated with a university, to gain instant prestige? But if a university creates a Trump-named school, he will encounter demands for academic freedom as programs are created and faculty are recruited.
- How would current faculty react to their university’s association with a Trump library? When Duke University officials flirted with housing the Nixon library, faculty opposition ended the courtship. Seekers of the library argued housing the Nixon archives would not necessarily indicate approval of his actions, but would advance scholarly research into his unique presidency. So, will a Trump library be welcomed by a university willing to take the heat for shedding light on some of the darkest days in our history? (Or, might we be amused to learn of a revived Trump University with a new mission?)
Finally, when the spotlight falls on the completed Trump library and museum, what can we expect? We might hope that scholars and the public will enjoy unimpeded access to the archives. We might hope museum visitors will be savvy enough to separate fact from fancy.
What are the odds?
