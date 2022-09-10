Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
What did you do that day and that night — and in the following days, nights and months? Specifically, how did you grieve for all who were lost?
As importantly, what did we as a nation do? How did we grieve — or did we?
To be sure, there were memorial services and moments of silence in the weeks that followed. But there was also a rush to return to “normal,” to keep doing all we’d been doing before the planes flew into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. It felt like it was all at warp speed — buying, selling, bolstering the stock market, doing anything to keep the grief and the fear at bay.
And there was a rush to war — or more accurately, wars. Wars that would last for decades, wars that had a multitude of unintended consequences, destabilizing an entire region and costing so much in human life and destruction.
I cannot help but wonder what would have happened had we, individually and as a nation, not been in such a rush after 9/11. What would we have done differently, if we had taken time not only to remember, but also truly to grieve — both in the months that followed 9/11 and in the years since then?
Personally and as a pastor, I know the devilishness of grief. I know that if we don’t take time to acknowledge a death — or deaths — grief takes on a life of its own. It can cloud our vision and become rage and anger. Unacknowledged grief can get expressed in ways that are destructive to ourselves and to others.
Perhaps if we had taken more time to grieve after 9/11, we might not have rushed into war so quickly and so carelessly. Perhaps if we had taken time to mourn in the months and years that followed, there would not be so many more lives to grieve 21 years later. Iraqi lives, Afghani lives, Kurdish lives, Yazidi lives, American lives.
Personally and as a pastor, I also know the paradox of grief. Namely that dealing with grief, facing it head-on, can be empowering. Please don’t misunderstand — I don’t subscribe to a theology that tragedies like 9/11, wars or global pandemics are “God’s will” or that the death of a loved one is because God needed another angel, child, mother or father up in heaven.
Nor do I believe that horrific events happen to “teach us lessons.” As author Anne Morrow Lindbergh wrote after the kidnapping and death of her child, sheer suffering alone does not teach. If that were true, she wrote, “then all the world would be wise, because the whole world suffers.” To suffering, Lindbergh affirmed, “must be added mourning, understanding, patience, love, openness, and the willingness to remain vulnerable.”
I cannot help but wonder what would have happened if, after 9/11, we had taken time to mourn, instead of rushing to war. What understanding of ourselves, our nation and other nations, other peoples or other faiths might we have had if we had taken time to remember and to grieve?
So I ask, what will we do Sunday? Will we take time to remember?
The congregation I serve chose to do that remembering by offering a concert Sunday afternoon of the “Ellingboe Requiem,” with Coro Lux (Chorus of Light). Composer and conductor Bradley Ellingboe wrote the work in the wake of 9/11, and his intent was through the music “to move through the stages of grief to an affirmation of life once again.” The concert, open to all, is dedicated both to those who lost their lives 21 years ago and also to all who have been lost since then, whether to COVID-19 or war, racial hatred or insurrection, gun violence or countless other reasons.
The wider Santa Fe community offers many other opportunities for such remembering, from worship service in multiple faith communities to the Santa Fe Symphony concert to the candlelight processional the ends Fiesta de Santa Fe on Sunday evening. You may also simply take time alone or with friends to remember.
It’s not so much where or with whom we take time to remember. It’s that we take time to remember. Time to remember — and grieve — what and who has been lost, but time also to remember — and give thanks — for those who helped, who cared, who offered love, understanding and hope.
And finally, time to remember that we, too, are called to care, love, understand and offer hope. As Queen Elizabeth II once said, “It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult.” May we remember her wisdom this day.