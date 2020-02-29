New Mexico’s greatest resource has always been its people. Our state is filled with individuals proud of our unique culture and history, and who want to see our economy and communities grow for working families and young people.
Throughout my time in Congress, I have always been a staunch supporter of bringing resources to New Mexico to help grow our economy and support working New Mexicans. This past week, I took new action to create even more opportunities for New Mexico to thrive.
On Tuesday, I introduced a legislative package to spur innovation, create new jobs and allow our young people to build careers right here in New Mexico. By collaborating with community leaders, we crafted legislation that will help New Mexico continue on a path to economic success that benefits everyday New Mexicans.
I know the challenges we face require bold solutions to turn things around.
When we invest in our people, the possibilities for the future are endless. This innovation package will make tangible improvements to how entrepreneurs, leaders and community members can access resources, mentorship and training opportunities to get and stay ahead in their careers. As we create new opportunities, it’s crucial that the next generation of New Mexicans are prepared to fill high-demand jobs.
That’s why this package includes two critical bills dedicated to investing in the professional development of New Mexicans. The TechSMART Workforce Development Act creates a jobs pipeline through the support of apprentice programs, local partnerships and eliminating barriers to employment, while training workers with the skills necessary to be employed at our national laboratories. The second innovation bill strengthens the Department of Energy’s Lab Embedded Entrepreneurship Program, which trains entrepreneurs to meet the challenges and needs of our communities.
Paired with significant investments to restore and modernize lab infrastructure, we can keep New Mexico’s national laboratories at the forefront of innovation and advancement while providing a pathway to employment for hardworking New Mexicans.
But the innovation doesn’t stop there — the legislative package also includes legislation to promote the development of “maker spaces” at our public libraries to encourage innovation and economic development. Public libraries are critical learning centers for New Mexicans that bring communities together, especially in our rural regions that depend on library technologies.
That’s what this innovation package is all about: Creating opportunities, investing in our communities and empowering the innovation already taking place across New Mexico.
To further bolster our economy, this package includes legislation to ensure that community solar is available to everyone — including low-income communities in New Mexico. Currently, 50 percent of households and businesses across America cannot afford the cost of solar installation or live in buildings that cannot host solar panels. This legislation will help us combat the climate crisis while supporting New Mexico’s clean energy economy.
The Ojo Encino Chapter of the Navajo Nation is an example of how community solar can bring people together, support jobs and professional development, and reduce electricity costs. To deploy solar panels, the chapter partnered with Navajo Technical University students to help in this effort where students could gain valuable hands-on experience. These community solar systems are estimated to have reduced energy costs by 60 percent to 70 percent.
While I just introduced this legislative package last week, I’ve been working on many of these efforts since my first days in Congress. From introducing the Clean Energy Standard Act and the IMPACT for Energy Act, I’ve been a leader in addressing climate change and supporting new, green economy jobs.
I’m confident that this legislation will have a real impact on the lives of New Mexicans and will help address the needs of the future. As I build support for this legislation across the aisle and across chambers, I will continue fighting for a future where opportunities for our families are endless.
