This is a long overdue thank-you note to some wonderful Santa Fe police officers and sheriff’s deputies I encountered in the course of raising my son. My son, the don’t-tell-me-where-I-can-skate boarder, the pot smoker, the boundary pusher, the I’ll-come-home-when-I-feel-like-it anarchist, is now a grown man with a heart of gold and a history degree, writer of songs, empathizer with the marginalized, who checks in regularly with his parents to tell us he loves us.
During the bad-boy period, we dealt with 10 or a dozen “good cops” — and no bad ones. From these encounters, I offer a couple of portraits of public servants who, despite regular run-ins with angry, scary (scared), out-of-control people, managed to retain their humor and humanity in dealing with a kid who had made some bad decisions and his worried parents. I write to honor those members of the force who went into policing to do the kind of work I describe, and to hold up a standard for those who feel they are there to be tough guys holding the line against chaos. Funny how the chaos can evaporate if you honor the people in the situation you are called to engage in.
Let it be known that our family is Celtic/Anglo-Saxon with a pinch of German — i.e. “Anglo” in our Santa Fe vernacular — the demographic recognized to be generally served and protected by the police. Before dismissing my thank-you note on those grounds, consider that two of the three stories involve Hispanic officers. If they could find it in their hearts to work with me and my kid so generously, I can’t imagine they’d apply a different standard to the rest of the community.
The good cop of truancy
One cold weekday morning when Stuart was around 12, he had an argument with his dad, slammed out of the house and started walking to Mom’s house in the country, some six or eight miles away. A deputy noticed him walking down St. Michael’s Drive, wearing just a T-shirt in the bitter weather, and pulled over. “Hey, there. Where ya goin’?” Stuart told him. “You cold?” Well, yeah, a little. “Want a ride?” OK; and Stuart hopped in the back and gave him directions.
Meanwhile, Stuart’s dad had called to tell me Stuart was AWOL, and I was heading in to town with no very clear idea of where I would look for him or what to do, but scared and sad and driving fast. On the county road, I passed a sheriff’s car going the other way. “That’s my mom,” Stuart told the officer. The deputy pulled a U-turn and started to follow me, flashing his lights, but I was deep in thought and took no notice. “She’s doing 60,” he mentioned to Stuart, and as they chased me around a couple of corners, “Damn, she’s good!” Finally, he put on his siren. I glanced back, thought, “Oh, great. Well, I had it coming,” and pulled over. “Now she snaps!” the man told Stuart. I reached for the requisite papers in the glove compartment, and sat and waited.
And waited. Finally, I turned around to see what was going on. The officer, a young Hispanic man, was standing by his car, and he gestured for me to come to him, palm down, fingers scooping — not an American beckoning index finger. As I walked back, he opened the back door and Stuart got out. “This yours?” he asked. I hugged my boy and shook the deputy’s hand with both of mine, and Stuart and I got back in my car and drove home. Slowly. No mention of Stuart’s truancy or my going 30 miles over the speed limit — he had gotten a wandering boy home where he needed to be, and didn’t need to stand on principle for the rest of it.
The good cop of family values
Time went on, and Stuart’s dad and I went through round after round with him of behavior contracts and mediated meetings and non-negotiable demands, to which Stuart’s response was basically one long Bronx cheer. Finally, we took the tack that if Stuart wouldn’t accept the limits and behavior standards we imposed, he’d be dealing directly with The State. Stuart’s dad called and arranged for an officer to come to his house and back us up that we weren’t just bluffing. We orchestrated the event so I wound up driving Stuart to his dad’s house. The cop car was pulled up in front of the house when we got there. Stuart swore, but he didn’t bolt. We filed into the living room and sat down.
The stand-in for The State was a short, stocky, young Hispanic man with all the trappings of control — uniform, badge, pistol and handcuffs — and an open, friendly face. He talked directly to Stuart about how much his parents loved him, and how much we wanted him to be safe and grow up well and strong with a good education so he could have a good life. It took my breath away. The only procedural thing about it was that he gave us his card with a case number written on it, for us to use in calling him if we wound up needing his intervention on another occasion. Then he left; and Stuart agreed that as much as he’d wanted to hate him, he couldn’t.
The Reader’s Digest version of this story would have Stuart resolving to straighten up and fly right after being instructed in love by a guy in uniform. But we’re not talking Reader’s Digest here, but real life in the crucible of hormones and politics …
The good cop of the Hummer incident
Hummers represented to Stuart all that was unholy: consumerism, profligate use of resources, distancing oneself from one’s fellow man and flat-out aesthetic offense. All this came to a head when Stuart and his buddy were shooting a video for a class project in the vicinity of the Eldorado Hotel. They took turns pushing the cameraman in a wheelchair to follow the action smoothly, and at one point they found themselves rolling past a Hummer parked in the entry of the Eldorado. One of them extended a hand and keyed the vehicle in a scratch-and-run attack. They didn’t notice there was a passenger in the driver’s seat who saw exactly what they did and called in the constabulary.
Both moms were summoned. The boys denied everything. The Hummer owner wanted them booked if they wouldn’t admit they had done it. The officer — a near-retirement Anglo gent of substantial proportions — played for time, suggesting to the boys that it wasn’t great for them to get a misdemeanor on their record, and they’d wind up having to pay a fine, so why not just own up and pay the owner? He patiently mediated a negotiated settlement: The boys would reimburse the owner of the car for the cosmetic repair. The Hummer owner confirmed that would be satisfactory. The moms took their miscreants home.
It takes a village. Parents need to be able to call on a cadre of comadres and compadres who can help kids who have strayed into dangerous territory to find their way back to a healthy and creative path. So much can be achieved with communication and empathy. We have always had some extraordinary individuals in the public safety role who knew that intuitively and put it to work. May those officers set the standard for their branch of public service going forward.
And: Thank you.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.