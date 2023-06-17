Rocky Durham, then executive chef at Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, prepares meals in 2020 at Santa Fe Community College. Local chefs teamed with SFCC staff and students to provide thousands of meals a day for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Greetings from Ukraine. I don’t know where to begin. I’ll start with a word: frustration. It can be incredibly frustrating doing what I do here. Nothing here is easy, not that I expected it to be as such. Everything I do involves the approval or assistance of others. Documents need to be generated, notarized, signed by the officials and stamped with the requisite blue stamp. Nothing happens without what are referred to as “letters.” Pretty much everything requires some element of this process. We have a folder full of such letters. Some might be reusable, others need to be with you at all times, most of them are just ephemera. It is easier to navigate now that we have experience dealing with the bureaucracy. I wonder if the term “red tape” hails back to the Soviet period? The Ukrainians are really good at bureaucracy and red tape and blue stamps.
Our network of foreign volunteers has dwindled. The majority of people that we were working with left during the long, cold winter. Some of them said they would return in the spring. None has. Those who remained are trusted and loyal, and we are glad to have such committed individuals around us. Where we once could make half a dozen phone calls and get supplies delivered anywhere in the country, now we wait painfully long to piggyback our stuff with another mission and cross our fingers that it makes it into the correct hands.
We sent a really great ballistic helmet to a friend who is between Kramatorsk and Luhansk. He is working with the Ukrainian Armed Forces; he is in an area that is very spicy and he doesn’t have a helmet. The people who were meant to deliver it have yet to do so. They left for the East two weeks ago. Yesterday they contacted me and reported they were not able to make the drop and the helmet would be returned to us in four or five days. We can sometimes use a courier service called Nova Poshta depending on what’s shipping.
Last week, when the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Dam on the D’nipro causing the worst technological disaster in Europe (not to mention the ecocide and pure evil), our ability to help was put to the test and honestly, we failed. Our main partner for deliveries was already in Kherson with a small team of people. Our other partner was only able to take one vehicle which was already loaded to capacity. So, here we are sitting on the sidelines while others do the work. I feel awful. Ineffective. I feel like a phony.
There are always people in need, so there is always an opportunity to help. In lieu of hauling drinking water, food, clothes and sanitary supplies to those in need, we donated blood and volunteered with a local shelter for animals rescued from the front. We also bought a taxi-load of pet food with us. God bless the people who are running the facilities and those who are running the evacuation. They are, however, totally overwhelmed and there is a serious lack of leadership.
Several volunteers (all Ukrainian) were there with us. Nobody knew what to do. I busied myself moving 15-kilogram bags of pet food from one end of the compound to the other. At least I felt busy. I also felt extreme frustration. This morning I returned to the compound as requested. I walked through a heavy morning rainstorm, arrived on-time but I was the only one there. After about an hour I returned home.
Giving up and returning to the States is not an option. We must move forward and expand our scope of work. In order to become much more effective we need to buy a vehicle. Something reliable we can use according to our schedule. We know where the supplies are. We know where they are needed.
Ideally, we need a vehicle with enough cargo space to warrant a delivery to the East. It should also be set up for passengers (4 plus driver) so we can do evacs to the West after unloading. Full hands, both ways is one of our mottos. A small van, SUV or ambulance would do the trick. I’ve looked into appropriate vehicles, they are available but they get snatched up quickly. We must have cash in hand so we can make such a purchase. I’m hoping to get something in the $6,000-$8,000 range.
I know people who have had vehicles donated. A Swedish volunteer told me some wealthy donor gifted him two ambulances for their small operation. At the same time we see dozens of U.N., hardened (armored, bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, reinforced chassis) Toyota Land Cruisers, parked at the best hotels without a speck of dirt on them. Oh what we could accomplish with a couple of those rigs!
It is without a doubt that we have made a positive impact here. It is also true that we can do so much more. I tend to see the shortcomings and it is frustrating to think about our missed opportunities.
We don’t hear much news that is not about the war. It seems like the U.S. has other things to worry about these days. This morning I spoke to a friend back home who said he heard on the news that the Kakhovka Dam simply collapsed. A 15-second piece between rumors of political indictments and mass shootings. I couldn’t even begin to help him understand the weight of this war. If Ukraine falls, Europe will be next. My request for a squadron or A-10 Warthogs has yet to be fulfilled. However, if we can help people remain strong and healthy, we have a chance for victory.
Please understand that we are committed, energetic and feel generally positive about our time here. We are not going to give up. We need help from people who can see how vital our efforts are. These people should also be fabulously wealthy because what we are asking for is not just an SUV, but support until Ukraine emerges victorious. Then comes the rebuilding. I hope that we will get to see these things.
We are going to head back to the compound. Perhaps there is someone there now? Otherwise we have wasted another day. Or perhaps writing this letter will help encourage people with so much to help out. So I guess it wasn’t a total loss.
I love you!
Editor’s note: This is a letter from local chef Rocky Durham to his mom, Linda Durham. Rocky and his wife, Emmy, moved to Ukraine to help the country after the Russian invasion.
