Greetings from Ukraine. I don’t know where to begin. I’ll start with a word: frustration. It can be incredibly frustrating doing what I do here. Nothing here is easy, not that I expected it to be as such. Everything I do involves the approval or assistance of others. Documents need to be generated, notarized, signed by the officials and stamped with the requisite blue stamp. Nothing happens without what are referred to as “letters.” Pretty much everything requires some element of this process. We have a folder full of such letters. Some might be reusable, others need to be with you at all times, most of them are just ephemera. It is easier to navigate now that we have experience dealing with the bureaucracy. I wonder if the term “red tape” hails back to the Soviet period? The Ukrainians are really good at bureaucracy and red tape and blue stamps.

Our network of foreign volunteers has dwindled. The majority of people that we were working with left during the long, cold winter. Some of them said they would return in the spring. None has. Those who remained are trusted and loyal, and we are glad to have such committed individuals around us. Where we once could make half a dozen phone calls and get supplies delivered anywhere in the country, now we wait painfully long to piggyback our stuff with another mission and cross our fingers that it makes it into the correct hands.

We sent a really great ballistic helmet to a friend who is between Kramatorsk and Luhansk. He is working with the Ukrainian Armed Forces; he is in an area that is very spicy and he doesn’t have a helmet. The people who were meant to deliver it have yet to do so. They left for the East two weeks ago. Yesterday they contacted me and reported they were not able to make the drop and the helmet would be returned to us in four or five days. We can sometimes use a courier service called Nova Poshta depending on what’s shipping.

This is a letter from local chef Rocky Durham to his mom, Linda Durham. Rocky and his wife, Emmy, moved to Ukraine to help the country after the Russian invasion.

