“ If you love Taco Bell, you’ll love this! Run for the ... Arlene D. Kock
“ Chipotle competes with local New Mexican food in the same way any other restaurant that opens here does. It’s a complete category error to say that somehow Chipotle is a competitor with Maria’s or Tomasita’s — beyond superficial comparisons, they’re completely different cuisines and completely different dining experiences!” Andrew Gaspar
“ Why can’t local businesses handle a little competition? Because of this absurd support to local businesses, the best Chinese food in town is Panda Express. Local businesses need to step up their game and offer something different for the right price just like Chipotle is doing here.” Mustafa Arikan
“ I have no intention of eating in Chipotle in Santa Fe or anywhere else. Personally, I think it is absurd for a restaurant like Chipotle to exist anywhere in New Mexico.” Barry Rabkin
“ Chipotle in Santa Fe represents the commodification of Hispano cuisine. We the community shall reject the corporate attack on our local businesses. Near the new Chipotle [are] La Choza, Maria’s, and Tomasita’s. Boycott corporate fast food.” Nicoletta Munroe
