When Bruce L. Castor Jr. ran for district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., in 2015, the campaign hinged on his decision years earlier not to charge comedian Bill Cosby with sexual assault. And after Castor lost the race, he sued the woman he blamed for the defeat: one of Cosby’s victims.
His suit, which was dismissed in 2018, made national headlines as the prosecutor who defeated him criminally charged Cosby, eventually sending him to prison. Now, Castor is poised to represent another politician dismayed over a recent election loss: former president Donald Trump.
Following a sudden exodus of lawyers who had been working on Trump’s defense for his Feb. 9 impeachment trial, the former president on Sunday announced that he’ll be represented by Castor and David Schoen, another attorney with ties to several high-profile, controversial defendants, including Roger Stone and Jeffrey Epstein.
Castor and Schoen will take on the job after Trump’s previous attorneys left over his insistence that they argue he actually won the 2020 presidential election, a false claim the former president has often repeated since November, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Trump’s team denied that explanation, and said the defense would focus on constitutional questions involved in the impeachment trial. And Schoen also said he plans to focus on attacking the “weaponization of the impeachment process” and arguing that it is not constitutional to impeach a president once he is out of office.
“I am not a person who will put forward a theory of election fraud,” Schoen told the Post late Sunday night. “That’s not what this impeachment trial is about.”
Schoen is an Atlanta-based civil rights and criminal defense attorney who most recently made waves by representing Stone, a Trump confidant who was convicted in 2019 of witness tampering and lying to Congress about his role in pursuing hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 election.
“Somebody recommended me to him and, I don’t know, I liked him,” Schoen told the Post, explaining his decision to take on Stone’s appeal in 2020. “It seemed like a challenge. He was really up against it.”
Days before Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019, Schoen also met with the financier, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls. Schoen has publicly disputed official reports that Epstein killed himself inside the Manhattan jail, and maintains his belief that Epstein may have been murdered. Schoen denies subscribing to some of the implausible claims that have circulated online since Epstein’s death and conceded that there were no compelling suspects or alternate theories to the official account.
“He just didn’t strike me as a guy who would commit suicide, but who knows, it’s always possible,” Schoen told the Post on Sunday. “I don’t think they had a medical basis [for the cause of death] but they also don’t have a killer.”
