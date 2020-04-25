The Governor's Office announced nine deaths Saturday related to COVID-19, and added 139 additional tests for 2,660 positives.
Five of the deaths were residents at Life Care Center in Farmington, which included two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s and man in his 90s.
Another San Juan woman in her 60s died in the hospital.
A Catron woman in her 50s died in the hospital.
Two people from Sandoval county, man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s died in the hospital, and were both said to have underlying health conditions.
This brings the number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 93.
