Turkey and Russia Judged Bigger Risk Than ISIS for Troops in Syria
The Trump administration’s rapidly shifting strategy in northern Syria has U.S. commanders scrambling to protect their forces from an expected surge in actions by military units from Turkey, Russia, Iran and the Syrian government, as well as their proxy forces, according to Defense Department officials. U.S. commanders now see these armed groups as a greater danger than the Islamic State forces they were sent to fight. President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of 1,000 U.S. troops from the country, amid Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria in October. Weeks later, Trump approved the Pentagon’s plan to leave roughly 500 troops behind at several outposts.
EU Climate Plan Would Sweeten Deal for Coal Countries
The European Commission introduced on Wednesday its centerpiece climate strategy that, if approved, would require many European Union member states to radically change how they operate their economies and find new livelihoods for millions of citizens, risking a continentwide backlash akin to the yellow vest movement that has riled France. The goal was to use cash — 5 billion to 8 billion euros ($6 billion to $9 billion) — and financial instruments to help pay for projects like building wind farms, upgrading railways and teaching employees of coal plants new skills so they could find other work.
France’s Pension Changes Won’t Affect Older Workers, Prime Minister Vows
Hoping to tamp down the transport strikes that are choking France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised Wednesday that the government’s planned pension overhaul would not affect older workers and would have a limited effect on those now in midcareer. But he again angered the unions on a crucial point — pushing the French to work longer — raising doubts about an early end to the strikes, which have also hit schools and government services. Philippe said that through incentives and penalties, the French would be encouraged to work until 64, past the legal retirement age, 62, and he also made concessions.
Bougainville Votes for Independence From Papua New Guinea
The region of Bougainville, a collection of islands in the South Pacific, voted overwhelmingly to become independent from Papua New Guinea, aiming to become the world’s newest nation. In a referendum linked to a peace agreement that ended a civil war nearly 20 years ago, nearly 98% of those who voted supported becoming an independent nation. Bougainville — an area with huge mineral wealth and 250,000 people — has struggled against Papua New Guinea’s rule since the 1970s, when Bougainville provided nearly half the entire country’s export income through gold and copper mining.
Suu Kyi Defends Against Rohingya Genocide Accusations
A day after Aung San Suu Kyi listened impassively to searing testimony about the horrors inflicted upon the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, she took the podium Wednesday at the United Nations’ highest court to defend her homeland against accusations of genocide, arguing that there had been no orchestrated campaign of persecution. Her statement at the International Court of Justice in The Hague capped a jarring turnabout, decades in the making, for Suu Kyi, from champion of human rights and democracy to apparent apologist for brutality. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her resistance to the former military dictatorship.
New Zealand Volcano Still Too Dangerous for Rescue Crews, Officials Say
Rescue workers on Wednesday were again forced to delay attempts to reach New Zealand’s White Island to recover the bodies of people believed to have been killed in a volcanic eruption there. The authorities said conditions were still too dangerous and unpredictable to risk the attempt. A volcanologist said at a news conference that the chance of another eruption on the scale of Monday’s explosion happening within the next 24 hours was between 40% and 60%. White Island erupted on Monday afternoon as 47 people were touring the volcano’s crater.
They Came to Play Table Tennis. They Were Deported at Gunpoint in the Dark.
Two Nigerian competitors at a recent table tennis tournament in Croatia say they were arrested by the police, robbed of their money and clothes, and deported at gunpoint to Bosnia, a country they had never heard of. The players, Alexandro Abia, 18, and Kenneth Eboh, 29, had been mistaken for unauthorized immigrants — the latest collateral damage in an increasingly aggressive campaign by European governments to prevent a repeat of the migration crisis of 2015. The International Organization for Migration, a U.N. department that gave assistance to the Nigerians in Bosnia, confirmed that their Croatian visas were valid until Dec. 3.
Indonesian Cave’s Mythical Beings May Be Oldest Imaginative Art by Humans
A dramatic panel of art in a cave on the Indonesia island of Sulawesi dates back at least 43,900 years and is “the oldest pictorial record of storytelling and the earliest figurative artwork in the world,” scientists said in a paper published Wednesday in Nature. The painting, discovered in 2017, depicts eight figures approaching wild pigs and anoas (dwarf buffaloes native to Sulawesi). The rock art predates by 4,000 years the next oldest representation of a character with a mix of human and animal figures, found in Germany, and it is 20,000 years older than a scene on the walls of France’s Lascaux Cave.
