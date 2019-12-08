At Least 43 Dead in New Delhi Building Fire
At least 43 people were killed Sunday morning when one of the worst fires in recent memory in New Delhi broke out in a cramped, commercial neighborhood, officials said. The blaze erupted around 5:30 a.m. in a multistory building used for making paper products and purses. Atul Garg, New Delhi’s chief fire officer, said firefighters initially struggled to douse the flames because narrow lanes blocked access to the area, which is full of dilapidated buildings. “This is the second-biggest fire in Delhi’s history,” he said. Investigators blamed an electrical short-circuit for the fire, the AP reported. Safety standards are poorly enforced in India and are linked to many deaths.
IMF, Endorsing Zelenskiy, Approves Loan for Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund has agreed to lend $5.5 billion to Ukraine, a move viewed as a stamp of approval for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s anti-corruption and economic policies. An agreement with the fund, in Ukraine and elsewhere, is seen as important to wooing foreign investment. But for the Kyiv government, the deal brings another benefit in that it could help dispel talk of widespread Ukrainian corruption, which is an underlying issue in the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. Congress. “I commended the president for the impressive progress that he and his government have made in the past few months,” Kristalina Georgieva, the fund’s managing director, said in a statement.
As Water Runs Low, Can Life in the Outback Go On?
Fleur Magick Dennis has stopped showering every day, allowed her vegetable patch to die and told her four sons to let the dishes pile up. Sometimes, all her family has is bottled water, and they have to preserve every drop. A year and a half ago, the reservoir in their town, Euchareena, went dry, leaving the family and some other residents without running water. As a crippling drought and mismanagement have left several Australian towns and villages without a reliable source of water, the country is beginning to confront a question that strikes at its very identity: Is life in Australia’s vast interior compatible with the age of climate change?
North Korea Says It Carried Out ‘Very Important Test’ at Missile-Engine Site
North Korea said Sunday that it had conducted a “very important test” at its missile-engine test and satellite-launch site, another sign of the country’s escalating pressure on the United States to make further concessions before a Dec. 31 deadline set by its leader, Kim Jong Un. The test was carried out Saturday at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, referring to the Tongchang-ri site near the North Korean border with China, a spokesman for the North’s Academy of National Defense Science said in a statement that was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. The brief statement provided no further details.
Hong Kong Protest, Largest in Weeks, Stretches Several Miles
Hundreds of thousands of protesters, basking in a recent election victory by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp, poured onto the city’s streets Sunday in one of the largest marches in weeks to pressure the government to meet demands for greater civil liberties. The huge turnout was a reminder to China’s leader, Xi Jinping, that the monthslong campaign against his authoritarian policies still had broad support in Hong Kong despite a weakening economy and increasingly violent clashes between protesters and police. Tensions in Hong Kong had eased somewhat recently, but on Sunday, demonstrators returned in force, packing city streets to denounce Xi’s government, rail against police brutality and reiterate demands for greater civil liberties.
Brexit Will Bring a Baby Boom, Prime Minister Promises
Add this head-scratching prediction to the list of campaign-trail utterances made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Brexit is sure to inspire a baby boom if he remains in office. Johnson made the remarks in an interview published by The Sunday Times of London this weekend. Johnson suggests that the British, in a frenzy of celebration, would rush to procreate after the country left the European Union and the results would mirror a supposed baby boom in 2012, which he attributed to the London Olympics that year. “Cupid’s darts will fly once we get Brexit done,” he was quoted as saying. “Romance will bloom across the whole nation.”
