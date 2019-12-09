When Drug Side Effects Pose Real Dangers
WELL-DRUG-SIDE-EFFECTS-ART — The rule of thumb in medicine — first, do no harm — has as its corollary that the expected benefits of treatment should outweigh its potential risks. By Jane E. Brody. 1,125 words. With art.
(Jane Brody is the personal health columnist at The New York Times, a position she has held since 1976. She has written more than a dozen books including the bestsellers “Jane Brody’s Nutrition Book” and “Jane Brody’s Good Food Book.”)
(Art note: An illustration by Gracia Lam accompanies this article.)
+
Chicken Soup, but Make It Sassy
WELL-LEMONY-CHICKEN-SOUP-RECIPE-ART — Lighter than traditional stew, this lemony chicken number relies on potatoes to thicken it, rather than flour or another starch. By Alison Roman. 567 words. With art.
(Art note: A photo of lemony chicken soup with fennel and dill accompanies this article.)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.